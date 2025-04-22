403
UK Increases Explosives Production
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is set to significantly increase the manufacture of explosives in a move aimed at reducing its reliance on the United States, the media reported on Sunday.
This decision is rooted in escalating worries regarding the consistency of American defense assistance.
The article reveals that shipping containers will be strategically placed throughout Britain to produce RDX—a vital explosive ingredient commonly utilized in 155mm artillery shells and other armaments within the UK’s arsenal.
BAE Systems, the sole domestic supplier of these shells, intends to establish three additional facilities to bolster the resilience of its supply chain, according to Steve Cardew, the company’s business development director for Maritime and Land Defence Solutions.
“One large facility is clearly a big security threat. If you have dispersed facilities, it is much more secure,” Cardew told the publication, emphasizing the need for a more distributed and thus safer production network.
Historically, RDX has been created in extensive and inefficient manufacturing plants. Cardew explained that the new container-based method would allow for quicker, more economical, and streamlined output, with each unit capable of yielding up to 100 tonnes per year.
He stressed that this expansion is crucial “to effectively match Russia and other hostile nations,” and highlighted that the growing international need for explosives had “forced” BAE to accelerate its production timeline.
