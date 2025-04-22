Molecular Diagnostics Market Technologies, Products And Applications Report 2025: North America Leads Molecular Diagnostics Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges As Fastest-Growing Region
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|340
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$18 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$32 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
- Molecular Diagnostic Products
- Reagents and Kits Instruments Software & Services
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification (INAAT) In Situ Hybridization (ISH) DNA Microarrays Other Technologies (Including Mass Spectrometry (MS), Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), CRISPR-based Diagnostics, and Nanotechnology)
- Infectious Disease Diagnostics Oncology Testing Genetic Testing Pharmacogenomics Neurological Disorders Diagnostics Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics Other Applications (Including Reproductive Health & Prenatal Testing, Transplant Diagnostics, Microbiome Analysis, Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics, and others)
- Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostics Laboratories Other End-Users (Including Research Institutes & Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Blood Banks)
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
- Abbott Laboratories Agendia NV Agilent Technologies Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Biomerieux SA Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Bruker Corporation Danaher Corporation DiaSorin S.p.A DNA Diagnostics Center Exact Sciences Corporation F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Grifols, S.A. Hologic, Inc. Illumina, Inc. Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) Merck KGaA Myriad Genetics, Inc. Origene Technologies, Inc. Precipio, Inc. Promega Corporation Qiagen N.V. QuidelOrtho Corporation Revvity, Inc. Savyon Diagnostics Seegene Inc. Siemens Healthineers AG Sorenson Genomics, LLC Sysmex Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
4. Key Business & Technology Trends
5. Global Market Overview
- Molecular Diagnostics Product Market Overview by Global Region
- Reagents and Kits Instruments Software & Services
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification (INAAT) In Situ Hybridization (ISH) DNA Microarrays Other Technologies
- Infectious Disease Diagnostics Oncology Testing Genetic Testing Pharmacogenomics Neurological Disorders Diagnostics Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics Other Applications
- Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostics Laboratories Other End-Users
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Overview by Geographic Region
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART D: ANNEXURE
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Molecular Diagnostics Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment