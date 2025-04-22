Hicks Nurseries Promotes Eco-Friendly Gardening

Hicks Nurseries 2025 Recycling Program

Annual Plastic Recycling Program Runs from May 12 to July 17, 2025

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hicks Nurseries , Long Island's premier garden center, is once again taking the lead in sustainable gardening with the return of its annual plastic recycling initiative, running from May 12 to July 17.Since its launch in 2009, the program has kept more than 68,000 cubic feet of plastic garden waste out of landfills. In addition to recycling, Hicks Nurseries supports green gardening practices by offering a wide range of organic lawn care products, organic vegetables and herbs, and pollinator-friendly plants that help nurture a healthy ecosystem.“This program is our way of making a real impact-right in our own backyard,” said Eleni Roselli, Director of Marketing at Hicks Nurseries.“In the spirit of Earth Day, we invite gardeners to join us in reducing plastic waste and creating a greener tomorrow.”The program is open to all home gardeners. Accepted items include plastic garden pots, cell packs, and trays. To ensure proper recycling, participants must follow a few simple rules:.Only garden plastics (pots, trays, cell packs) are accepted..No household plastics, food containers, plastic bags, or clay pots..Please remove all soil, rocks, and debris from containers..No metal, hangers, or other non-plastic items.The recycling bin is located at the customer pick-up/loading area at Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury, NY. This program is not for commercial or landscaper use.For more information on Hicks Nurseries, visit hicksnurseries or follow @hicksnurseries on social media.ABOUT HICKS NURSERIESHicks Nurseries is Long Island's largest garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve success in their homes and gardens, Hicks Nurseries provides expert and friendly advice along with an exceptional selection of quality products including houseplants, outdoor plants, outdoor furniture, planters, lawn care, seasonal décor including artificial Christmas trees and more. They also offer complete award-winning landscape design/build services . Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY.

