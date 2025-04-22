O3ai To Host Exclusive 'Lunch And Learn' On Smart Manufacturing Infrastructure

Join us on May 6 for a Lunch & Learn on Smart Manufacturing Infrastructure; IT & OT insights, live demos, and expert talks at Obeikan, Riyadh.

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following the resounding success of its previous industry event, O3ai is pleased to announce its next exclusive Lunch and Learn session on Smart Manufacturing Infrastructure: IT & OT Foundations for Success, to be held on May 6th, 2025, at Obeikan Knowledge Academy in Riyadh's 2nd Industrial City.This in person event will bring together manufacturing leaders, IT and OT professionals, and digital transformation experts to explore the building blocks of a scalable, connected, and future-ready manufacturing operation.Event Highlights:- Date : Tuesday, May 6th, 2025- Time : 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM- Location : Obeikan Knowledge Academy, 2nd Industrial City, RiyadhKey Topics Include:- Designing robust digital infrastructure to support transformation initiatives- Cloud, Security, and ERP integration for resilient IT architecture- Building a connected shop floor with OT and Industrial IoT- Live demonstration of machine connectivity and edge computing in actionWhat to ExpectThis event is designed to give attendees a clear architectural vision for digital transformation success in manufacturing. The agenda includes:- Keynote Sessions by Industry Experts. Eng. Saber Atiyeh, Chief Operations Officer at Obeikan Digital Solutions: Operational Excellence ; Why Infrastructure Is the Cornerstone of Lean, Agile,and Intelligent Operations. Syed Muhammad Azfar Uddin: IT Infrastructure ; Cloud, Security, ERP Integration & IT/OT Reference Architecture. Sherif Abdellatif, MBA: OT Infrastructure ; Machine Connectivity, Industrial IoT & Edge Connectivity- Live Demo : Real-time machine connectivity and edge computing in actionThe session will conclude with a networking break over refreshments, offering attendees a chance to exchange insights and explore future collaboration. An exclusive memento will be presented to participants.Building on Momentum from the Previous EventThis upcoming session follows the success of the "Lean Manufacturing Enabled by Digital Systems” event held on November 14, 2024, where O3ai welcomed over 100+ attendees from 70+ companies. The event highlighted how digital solutions like O3ai's platform empower factories to Get Organized, Get Connected, Get Insights, and Get Optimized.A keynote address by Mr. Abdallah Obeikan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Riyadh Chamber, setting the tone on the importance of innovation and digital transformation in the Saudi manufacturing landscapeParticipants engaged in deep discussions around AI-powered workflows, experienced a live factory tour of Obeikan's facility, and saw real-time demonstrations of O3ai's impact on productivity, waste reduction, and operational excellence.Reserve Your SeatSeats are limited. To confirm your participation, please Register at:About O3aiO3ai is a next-generation manufacturing intelligence platform, enabling factories to transform through AI-driven systems. Our suite of digital solutions; from MES to Lean Co-Pilots and AI-powered analytics; bridges the physical and digital worlds, driving real-time insights, automation, and continuous improvement across operations.Stay Connected. Stay Ahead. Make Your Factory Lean with O3ai.For Media Inquiries or Additional Information:Phone: +966 563 985 430Website:

