Uttar Pradesh Celebrates World Heritage Day With Vibrant Heritage Walks Across Five Cities

Visitors explore Allahabad University's grand turquoise dome and towering minaret on the Prayagraj Heritage Walk

Visitors walk through Jhansi Fort, tracing stories of Rani Lakshmibai and the Bundela kings

Sarnath Heritage Walk participants experienced the timeless stillness of Dhamek Stupa.

Agra Heritage Walk participants experiencing grandeur of Fatehpur Sikri, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Lucknow Heritage Walk participants at the iconic Badi Chhatar Manzil

Uttar Pradesh showcases its rich cultural legacy with 11 UNESCO World Heritage Sites - 3 permanent & 8 tentative sites

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- India is rich in heritage and culture and its northern state Uttar Pradesh proudly reflects this legacy. Agra in Uttar Pradesh is internationally renowned for its rich and diverse heritage, with iconic landmark such as the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The state is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Agra Fort and the Taj Mahal, both inscribed in 1983, and Fatehpur Sikri, listed in 1986.Heritage Walk at Agra, Sarnath, Lucknow, Jhansi and PrayagrajOn the occasion of World Heritage Day, celebrated globally on 18th April, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation organized a series of heritage walks at five prominent destinations across the state-Agra, Sarnath, Lucknow, Jhansi, and Prayagraj.To mark World Heritage Day, five heritage walks were conducted, offering a deep dive into the historical, cultural, and spiritual essence of each city. In Agra, participants explored Shilpgram, the UNESCO-listed Agra Fort, Itmad-ud-Daula, and Mehtab Bagh. In Sarnath, the walk covered Chaukhandi Stupa, Thai Buddha Monastery, Mulagandha Kuti Vihar, Dhamek Stupa, and the Excavated Remains of Sarnath. The Lucknow walk included Farhat Baksh Kothi, The Residency, Lal Baradari, Amir-ud-Daula Library, and Safed Baradari. Jhansi's itinerary featured Rani Mahal, Jhansi Fort and Jhansi Museum. In Prayagraj, the walk covered Rahi Ilawart Tourist Bungalow, Chandrashekhar Azad Shahid Sthal, Allahabad University, Bharadwaj Ashram, and Khusro Bagh.Each walk was guided by local experts who narrated engaging stories from the past, offering participants a fresh perspective on the cities' living heritage. These early morning explorations not only offered historical insights but also included the joy of tasting local street food, making it a holistic cultural experience. Participants shared enthusiastic feedback, expressing that one walk was not enough and that such immersive experiences should continue across more cities, combining heritage and culinary traditions.Revamped Light & sound show inaugurated at Agra FortThe 'Rang-e-Agra: Yugon Ka Safar' (Colors of Agra: Agra through the Ages) light and sound show at Agra Fort highlighting Agra's rich heritage was inaugurated by Shri Jaiveer Singh, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of World Heritage Day. Highlighting the state's commitment to cultural awareness and sustainable tourism, Shri Singh said, "This 45-minute production, developed with World Bank assistance at a cost of approximately ₹8 crore, employs advanced projection mapping technology to narrate 5,000 years of Agra's history. The show traverses eras from the mythic forests of Agravan to the Mughal zenith and colonial British period, culminating in modern India."The light and sound show is held daily in both Hindi and English at Agra Fort, located in Rakabganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Exact timings may vary by season, so it is advisable to confirm before planning your visit.On successful heritage walk organized at five heritage destinations of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Mukesh Kumar Meshram (IAS), Director General and Principal Secretary Department of Tourism, Uttar Pradesh said, "the Department of Tourism, Uttar Pradesh remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving and promoting the state's vast heritage. With a blend of spirituality, history and vibrant culture, the state offers a rich tapestry for travelers worldwide to explore and experience. We will continually take initiatives to not only bring our rich cultural heritage to life but also to elevate it as a major tourism destination."Uttar Pradesh is proudly home to 11 UNESCO World Heritage Sites (3 Permanent & 8 Tentative sites)Beyond the globally recognized three UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Uttar Pradesh - including Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, and the Taj Mahal - the state features prominently on UNESCO's Tentative List, showcasing an array of culturally and historically significant sites. Among these are Sarnath, a major Buddhist pilgrimage destination; Banaras and its neighbouring town Mubarakpur, known for their exquisite saree weaving traditions under the Iconic Saree Weaving Clusters of India; and the Varanasi Riverfront, capturing the spiritual and historical essence of one of the world's oldest living cities.Other noteworthy entries include Jhansi Fort, a symbol of Bundela architecture under the series Palace-Fortresses of the Bundelas; Gupta-era temples at Bhitargaon and Deogarh under Gupta Temples in North India; and ancient trade and cultural hubs along historic routes such as the Uttarapath, Badshahi Sadak and Grand Trunk Road, which encompass several sites including Mathura, Agra, Sravasti, Ayodhya, Meerut and more.Several other landmarks reflect the region's historical richness, such as the Ashokan Pillars, the Buddhist Stupa at Pawa, and Mughal-era monuments like Agra Fort, Itimad-ud-Daulah's Tomb, and Akbar's Tomb in Sikandra, under the Sites of Satyagraha, India's non-violent freedom movement. Sites associated with India's freedom struggle, including Banaras Hindu University and Chauri Chaura, also form part of this legacy. Additionally, the Buddhist remains at Kushinagar, Sravasti, Kaushambi, and Ahichhatra highlight Uttar Pradesh's importance along the Silk Road.

Directorate of Tourism, Uttar Pradesh

email us here

Uttar Pradesh

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Heritage Chronicles of UP: UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.