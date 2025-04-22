Doha-Bound Traffic On G-Ring Road To Be Closed Temporarily

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary traffic closure on the G Ring Road in the Doha‐bound direction.

The road closure will take place on three consecutive nights between Ras Bu Fontas Interchange and Hamad International Airport Interchange-while the service road remains open.

This closure is in place to carry out maintenance works, in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.



The closure will take place according to the following schedule:

- Friday, April 25, 2025 from 2am to 10am

- Saturday, April 26, 2025 from from 2am to 8am

- Sunday, April 27, 2025 from 12 midnight to 5am

During the closure, motorists heading toward Doha are required to use the parallel service road as shown in the map to reach their destinations.