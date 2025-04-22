Advance Relocation Systems Has Been Selected To Attend The 2025 AAM Annual Meeting & Museumexpo

Advance Relocation Systems was selected as the sole agent in the U.S. to exhibit alongside Atlas Logistics® at the 2025 AAM Annual Meeting & MuseumExpo. Recognized as the largest museum conference in the world, it will take place from May 6-9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This event brings together top industry professionals to share best practices and explore the theme, Museums & Trust. Visit ARS at Booth #937 to learn more about their museum-moving solutions

ABINGTON, Md., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance Relocation Systems (ARS) is honored to announce its participation in the upcoming 2025 AAM Annual Meeting & MuseumExpo. ARS, an Atlas® Van Lines agent, was selected as the sole agent in the U.S. to exhibit alongside Atlas Logistics® at this prestigious event. Recognized as the largest museum conference in the world, it will take place from May 6-9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This event brings together top industry professionals to share best practices and explore the theme, Museums & Trust.

The American Alliance of Museums (AAM) membership includes the entire spectrum of museums - from art and history museums, to science centers and zoos. Museums have long inspired high levels of public trust. According to the AAM , "Museums have a rare ability to counterbalance the proliferation of false narratives and polarized perspectives." This year's conference theme, Museums & Trust, highlights the pivotal role museums play in fostering truth, transparency and societal progress.

Atlas Logistics® selected Advance Relocation Systems as their preferred partner to exhibit at this important event. Leaders in the transport of valuable and sensitive artifacts, Advance Relocation Systems brings decades of experience in handling and relocating museum collections. Their commitment to precision, care and discretion makes them a natural fit for this exclusive event.

The long-standing partnership between Atlas Logistics® and Advance Relocation Systems is based on shared values and the commitment to professionalism and exceptional service. This collaboration ensures that museum clients receive seamless, secure and expertly managed services-whether moving a single high-value artifact or an entire exhibition collection across the U.S., or around the world.

Advance Relocation Systems has built a reputation for excellence in museum and fine art logistic . Their team is trained in handling fragile, climate-sensitive and high-value items. With a fleet of more than 100 vans and a 62,000 square-foot warehouse, ARS offers secure storage and specialized transportation services, backed by the global reach of the Atlas Logistics® network.

"We are truly honored to be chosen by Atlas Logistics® to represent the moving industry at such a niche and important conference. Our work with museums is rooted with respect - for the institutions, the stories they tell and the irreplaceable artifacts they preserve. We're thrilled to engage with museum professionals from around the world and share how we can support their mission." - David Hillemann, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Advance Relocation Systems

Visit Advance Relocation Systems at Booth #937 during the AAM 2025 Annual Meeting & MuseumExpo to learn more about their museum-moving solutions. For more information, visit the Expo website .

Advance Relocation Systems is a national moving company based in Maryland. For more than 85 years, they have helped countless customers relocate their homes and businesses. They possess a fleet of almost 100 vehicles and a 62,000-square-foot warehouse storage facility. This, coupled with their membership in the Atlas® Van Lines/ Atlas Logistics® global network means they have all the necessary resources to take on even the largest, most-complex moves while still focusing on safety and personal customer service.

For more information, Contact ARS .

