RAM Pavement Participates In The Run Jen Run 5K & Festival To Support Breast Cancer Patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 8, 2025, RAM Pavement employees joined the 13th Annual Run Jen Run 5K & Festival at Symphony Park in SouthPark, Charlotte. Hosted by the Go Jen Go Foundation, the event brought together over 1,100 participants, including cancer survivors, local families and supporters, to raise funds for breast cancer patients in need. As a proud sponsor, RAM Pavement continues to support initiatives that directly impact the communities where it operates.

In addition to sponsoring the event, RAM Pavement brought a unique spirit of fun and camaraderie with an internal challenge: the first four employees to cross the finish line before President Rob Miller were awarded cash prizes. The results were close, with Eric Murray finishing first at 27:48, followed by Johan Espinosa Polanco, Glenn Crouch, and Jeffry Hernandez - all finishing ahead of Rob. Team members showed strong turnout and enthusiasm, with 20 employees participating in the race, proudly wearing RAM's pink event shirts.

The 2025 Run Jen Run 5K raised over $195,000 to help alleviate the financial burden of breast cancer for families across the Carolinas. These funds support everyday essentials such as utility bills, transportation to medical appointments and holiday needs. The event also honored 97 survivors and thrivers, and featured 67 teams, 56 sponsors and 70 volunteers, all working together to make a meaningful impact.

"We're just so happy to be part of such a great organization that gives back to the community - helping women afflicted with cancer, helping pay the utility bills, helping them get to the hospital, during Christmas time to get gifts. It's an amazing organization. I'm so glad to be part of it, and we plan to be part of it for many, many years to come." - Rob Miller, President, RAM Pavement

About RAM Pavement

RAM Pavement is a commercial paving company serving North and South Carolina. Since 2004, commercial, educational, municipal and government organizations have trusted RAM Pavement to preserve and manage their paved assets. Delivering the full spectrum of concrete and asphalt paving services, the company ensures that the entire scope of work is complete on every job, including The Last 5%TM. For additional information, contact RAM Pavement directly at (704) 622-1300.

