Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies And Services Market Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2035 | Polymer-Based Solutions Strengthen Position In Long-Acting Drug Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities arise in emerging markets, while challenges include regulatory hurdles and costs. Injectables lead in market segments by technique and dosage form; small molecules dominate by type delivered. Strategic collaborations and innovations are crucial for navigating challenges and ensuring sustained market expansion, emphasizing enhanced patient adherence and treatment outcomes.

The "Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market: Focus on Technology, Dosage Form, Type of Molecule Delivered, Material, Distribution Channel, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The impact of long-acting drug delivery technologies and services on the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries is substantial, shaping various aspects of patient care and treatment strategies. A key benefit lies in improving patient adherence, as these systems typically require less frequent dosing, minimizing missed doses and enhancing overall treatment effectiveness. By promoting better adherence, long-acting drug delivery solutions contribute to improved patient outcomes, elevating the quality of healthcare while potentially lowering costs associated with untreated or inadequately managed conditions.

Moreover, the market has driven a surge of innovation and collaboration within the pharmaceutical industry. Companies are increasingly investing in research and development to formulate novel drug delivery systems, fostering a competitive environment that emphasizes efficiency and patient-focused solutions.

The rise of interdisciplinary partnerships among pharmaceutical scientists, engineers, and clinicians is accelerating the advancement of groundbreaking technologies that surpass conventional drug delivery methods.

Market Segmentation:

Long-Acting Injectables to Dominate the Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market (by Technique)

In FY2024, the long-acting injectables segment led the global long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market (by technique). The growing preference for injectable formulations is driven by their ability to ensure sustained drug release over an extended period, providing benefits such as fewer dosing requirements and improved patient adherence. This dominance is especially notable in therapeutic areas where maintaining a consistent and prolonged therapeutic effect is essential, including chronic diseases and specific mental health disorders.

Injectables to Dominate the Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market (by Dosage Form)

In FY2024, the injectables segment led the global long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market (by dosage form). Known for their ability to provide sustained and controlled drug release through injection, injectables are gaining traction across multiple therapeutic areas, significantly shaping the evolution of long-acting drug delivery solutions.

Small Molecules to Dominate the Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market (by Type of Molecule Delivered)

In FY2024, the small molecules segment dominated the global long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market (by type of molecule delivered). Due to their molecular size and structure, small molecules are at the forefront of this market, driven by their versatility, broad therapeutic applications, and continuous advancements in drug formulation technologies.

Polymer Based to Dominate the Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market (by Material Used)

In FY2024, the polymer-based segment led the global long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market by material used. This dominance highlights a strategic shift toward polymer utilization in developing long-acting drug delivery systems, driven by their versatility, biocompatibility, and effectiveness in modulating drug release profiles.

Segmentation by Region

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing substantial growth in the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market, driven by rising demand, technological innovations, and an evolving healthcare landscape. This expansion is fuelled by a combination of factors that are accelerating the adoption and development of long-acting drug delivery solutions across various therapeutic applications.

Recent Developments in the Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market



In August 2023, AMW GmbH expanded into new European and international markets with the release of its first Notified Body Opinion (NBO) report for the goserelin implant.

In November 2023, AMW GmbH and AdhexPharma announced a strategic collaboration to advance transdermal delivery systems.

In February 2023, Innocore Pharmaceuticals, a Dutch company specializing in polymer-based long-acting injectables, secured funding from the European Regional Development Fund to develop a biodegradable polymer-based microneedle array patch for simplified and effective vaccine administration. In March 2023, DelSiTech received approval to develop controlled and sustained-release injectables for a prophylactic HIV vaccine.

Demand - Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Market Drivers:



Growing adoption of sustained-release drugs and technologies: The growing adoption of sustained-release drugs and associated technologies is a major factor driving the expansion of the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market. This trend signifies a shift toward the development of pharmaceutical solutions that provide extended therapeutic effects, minimizing the need for frequent dosing and enhancing patient adherence to treatment regimens. Advancements in long-acting drug delivery technologies

Market Restraints:



Limitations of long-acting drug delivery technologies: The global long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market encounters challenges due to certain limitations inherent in these technologies, which can hinder their widespread adoption and growth. One significant drawback is the potential for a delayed onset of action, limiting their suitability for conditions that require immediate therapeutic effects. Regulatory challenges

Market Opportunities:



Introduction of biologics and biosimilars compatibility in technologies: The ongoing development of long-acting drug delivery technologies compatible with biologics and biosimilars offers a promising opportunity for market expansion. These advancements have the potential to enhance treatment options across a wide range of therapeutic areas that depend on biologics and biosimilars, enabling more efficient, sustained drug release. By improving the stability, bioavailability, and patient adherence of these therapies, long-acting delivery systems can drive innovation in disease management and broaden the scope of biologic-based treatments. Advantages of long-acting drug delivery technologies

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The long-acting drug delivery technologies and services competition aims to accelerate pharmaceutical innovation by promoting the creation of novel, efficient, and patient-centric drug delivery solutions. By encouraging the exploration and adoption of long-acting technologies, the competition addresses significant challenges associated with conventional drug administration, including frequent dosing schedules and low patient adherence.

Globally, the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market is experiencing robust growth, propelled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and continuous advancements in drug formulation and delivery mechanisms. Emphasizing patient-centred care and personalized medicine, these innovative solutions enhance convenience and treatment efficacy, thereby improving patient compliance and overall therapeutic outcomes.

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:



Adare Pharma Solutions

Alkermes

AMW

Corium

Creative Biolabs

Delpor

Durect Corporation

Hanmi Pharm

Heron Therapeutics

Integral BioSystems Nanexa AB

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market Overview

1.1 Market Outlook

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.3 Market Dynamics

2. Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market Analysis (By Technology), $Million, 2024-2035

2.1 Long-Acting Injectables

2.2 Long-Acting Hydrogels

2.3 Long-Acting Implants

2.4 Long-Acting Microneedles

2.5 Nanocrystal Suspensions

3. Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market Analysis (By Dosage Form), $Million, 2024-2035

3.1 Dosage Form Summary

3.2 Long-Acting Injectables

3.3 Long-Acting Implantable

3.4 Topical/Transdermal

3.5 Vaginal

3.6 Others

4. Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market Analysis (By Type of Molecule Delivered), $Million, 2024-2035

4.1 Type of Molecule Delivered Summary

4.2 Small Molecules

4.3 Biologics

4.4 Other Molecules

5. Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market Analysis (By Material Used), $Million, 2024-2035

5.1 Material Used Summary

5.2 Polymer-based

5.3 Non-Polymer-based

6. Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market Analysis (By Distribution Channel), $Million, 2024-2035

6.1 Distribution Channel Summary

6.2 Hospital Pharmacies

6.3 Retail Pharmacies

7. Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market Analysis (By Region), $Million, 2024-2035

7.1 Market Overview

7.1.1 North America

7.1.1.1 U.S.

7.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.2 Europe

7.1.2.1 U.K.

7.1.2.2 Germany

7.1.2.3 France

7.1.2.4 Italy

7.1.2.5 Spain

7.1.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.1.3 Asia Pacific

7.1.3.1 Japan

7.1.3.2 China

7.1.3.3 India

7.1.3.4 Australia

7.1.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.1.4 Latin America

7.1.5 Middle East & Africa

8. Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

8.1 Competitive Benchmarking

8.2 Competitive Landscape

8.3 Company Profiles



Adare Pharma Solution

Alkemeres

AMW GmbH

Creative Biolabs

Delpor, Inc.

Durect Corporation

Integral Biosystems

Nanexa AB

Corium, LLC

Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd.

Camurus AB Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

