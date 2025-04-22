Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks 2025-2035: Transition To Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks Demands Investment Between $440 Billion And $1 Trillion Through 2040, And $3.3 Trillion By 2050
Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The chemical industry is undergoing a transformative shift towards sustainable feedstocks, driven by environmental challenges and the drive to decarbonize industrial processes. The market for next-generation chemical feedstocks is experiencing significant growth, with production capacity projected to expand at a robust 16% Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2025 to 2035.
This evolution is propelled by multiple factors, including stringent regulatory pressures, corporate sustainability commitments, and the growing demand for circular economy solutions. Companies are exploring diverse renewable carbon sources such as lignocellulosic biomass (wood and agricultural waste), non-lignocellulosic biomass (algae and agricultural residues), municipal waste, and carbon dioxide utilization. Technological innovations are making these alternatives increasingly viable, with breakthrough methods emerging for lignin extraction, BTX production from waste, and CO2 conversion into valuable chemical intermediates.
The transition to sustainable chemical feedstocks represents a massive economic and technological undertaking, requiring an estimated cumulative investment between US$440 billion and US$1 trillion through 2040, and potentially reaching US$1.5 trillion to US$3.3 trillion by 2050. While economic challenges persist-including higher production costs compared to fossil-based alternatives and market sensitivity to crude oil prices-the potential rewards are substantial. The sustainable feedstocks market promises to revolutionize chemical production across multiple sectors, including specialty chemicals, polymers, plastics, food additives, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.
Success will depend on developing efficient conversion technologies, ensuring sustainable sourcing practices, creating long-term supply agreements, and navigating complex regulatory environments. As brands and consumers increasingly demand environmentally responsible solutions, next-generation feedstocks offer a critical pathway to reducing industrial carbon emissions, transforming waste into valuable resources, and supporting a more sustainable industrial ecosystem that can meet the growing global demand for eco-friendly chemical products.
The Global Market for Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks 2025-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the emerging sustainable chemical feedstocks market, covering the critical transformation of the global chemical industry towards more environmentally friendly and circular solutions. The report examines the technological, economic, and regulatory landscape driving the shift from traditional fossil-based feedstocks to innovative, sustainable alternatives.
Report contents include:
- Comprehensive analysis of sustainable chemical feedstock technologies Global market research covering G20 markets Detailed examination of technological innovations, market dynamics, and future projections Market Drivers and Trends Feedstock Evolution Detailed analysis of emerging sustainable feedstock sources:
- Biomass (lignocellulosic and non-lignocellulosic) Municipal and agricultural waste CO2 utilization Renewable hydrogen Waste valorization technologies
- Green chemistry principles Circular economy approaches Advanced recycling technologies Electrification of chemical processes Digitalization and AI in chemical design Synthetic biology and metabolic engineering
- Sustainable agriculture chemicals Green cosmetics and personal care Sustainable packaging Eco-friendly paints and coatings Alternative fuels and lubricants Pharmaceuticals and healthcare Advanced materials for 3D printing
- Convergence of bio, nano, and information technologies Quantum computing in chemical research Space-based chemical manufacturing Artificial photosynthesis Personalized on-demand chemical manufacturing
- Forecast of chemical production capacity from next-generation feedstocks Estimated growth rates and market valuations Investment requirements for industrial transformation Projected CO2 emissions reductions
Companies Profiled Include:
- Aanika Biosciences ACCUREC-Recycling GmbH Aduro Clean Technologies Aemetis Afyren Agra Energy Agilyx Air Company Aircela Algenol Allozymes Alpha Biofuels AM Green Amyris Anellotech Andritz APChemi Apeiron Bioenergy Aperam BioEnergia Applied Research Associates (ARA) Aralez Bio Arcadia eFuels Ascend Elements ASB Biodiesel Atmonia Avalon BioEnergy Avantium Avioxx BANiQL BASF BBCA Biochemical & GALACTIC Lactic Acid BBGI BDI-BioEnergy International BEE Biofuel Benefuel Bio2Oil BioBTX Bio-Oils Biofibre GmbH Bioform Technologies Biofine Technology Biofy BiogasClean Biolive BIOD Energy Biojet Biokemik BIOLO BioLogiQ Inc. Biome Bioplastics Biomass Resin Holdings Co. Ltd. Biomatter BIO-FED BIO-LUTIONS International AG Bioplastech Ltd BioSmart Nano BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG Biovectra Biovox GmbH BlockTexx Pty Ltd. Bloom Biorenewables Blue BioFuels Blue Ocean Closures BlueAlp Technology Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology Co. Ltd. BOBST Borealis AG Braskem Braven Environmental Brightmark Energy Brightplus Oy bse Methanol BTG Bioliquids Bucha Bio Business Innovation Partners Co. Ltd. Buyo Byogy Renewables C1 Green Chemicals Caphenia Carbiolice Carbios Carbonade CarbonBridge Carbon Collect Carbon Engineering Carbon Infinity Carbon Neutral Fuels Carbon Recycling International Carbon Sink Carbyon Cardia Bioplastics Ltd. CARAPAC Company Cargill Cascade Biocatalysts Cass Materials Pty Ltd Cassandra Oil Casterra Ag Celanese Corporation Celtic Renewables Cellugy CelluForce Cellutech AB (Stora Enso) Cereal Process Technologies (CPT) CERT Systems CF Industries Holdings Chaincraft Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Chemol Company (Seydel) Chempolis Chitose Bio Evolution Chiyoda Circla Nordic Cirba Solutions CJ Biomaterials Inc. CleanJoule Climeworks Coastgrass ApS CNF Biofuel Concord Blue Engineering Constructive Bio Cool Planet Energy Systems Corumat Inc. Corsair Group International Coval Energy Crimson Renewable Energy Cruz Foam Cryotech CuanTec Ltd. Cyclic Materials C-Zero Daicel Polymer Ltd. Daio Paper Corporation Danimer Scientific D-CRBN Debut Biotechnology DIC Corporation DIC Products Inc. Diamond Green Diesel Dimensional Energy Dioxide Materials Dioxycle DKS Co. Ltd. Domsjo Fabriker Dow Inc. DuFor Resins B.V. DuPont Earthodic Pty Ltd. EarthForm EcoCeres Eco Environmental Eco Fuel Technology Ecomann Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Ecoshell Electro-Active Technologies Eligo Bioscience Enim Enginzyme AB Enzymit Erebagen EV Biotech eversyn Evolutor FabricNano FlexSea Floreon Gevo Ginkgo Bioworks Heraeus Remloy HyProMag Hyfe Industrial Microbes Invizyne Technologies JPM Silicon GmbH LanzaTech Librec AG Lygos MagREEsource Mammoth Biosciences MetaCycler BioInnovations Mi Terro NeoMetals New Energy Blue Noveon Magnetics Novozymes A/S NTx Origin Materials Ourobio OxFA PeelPioneers Phoenix Tailings PlantSwitch Posco Protein Evolution PeelPioneers Re:Chemistry REEtec Rivalia Chemical Samsara Eco SiTration Solugen Sonichem Straw Innovations Sumitomo and Summit Nanotech Synthego Taiwan Bio-Manufacturing Corp. (TBMC) Teijin Limited Twist Bioscience Uluu Van Heron Labs Verde Bioresins Versalis Xampla
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The Need for a New Era in the Chemical Industry
1.2 Defining the New Era of Chemicals
1.3 Global Drivers and Trends
1.3.1 Consumer and brand demand for sustainable products
1.3.2 Government Regulation
1.3.3 Carbon taxation
1.3.4 Costs
1.3.4.1 Oil Prices
1.3.4.2 Process Costs
1.3.4.3 Capital Costs
1.4 The Changing Landscape of the Chemical Industry
1.4.1 Historical Context: From Coal to Oil to Renewables
1.4.2 Current State of the Global Chemical Industry
1.4.3 Environmental Challenges and Regulatory Pressures
1.4.4 Shifting Consumer Demands and Market Dynamics
1.4.5 The Role of Digitalization and Industry 4
1.5 Emerging and Transforming Markets in the New Era of Chemicals
1.5.1 Sustainable Agriculture Chemicals
1.5.2 Green Cosmetics and Personal Care
1.5.3 Sustainable Packaging
1.5.4 Eco-friendly Paints and Coatings
1.5.5 Alternative Fuels and Lubricants
1.5.6 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
1.5.7 Water Treatment and Purification
1.5.8 Carbon Capture and Utilization Products
1.5.9 Advanced Materials for 3D Printing
1.5.10 Sustainable Mining and Metallurgy
2 FEEDSTOCKS
2.1 Sustainable Feedstocks: The Foundation of the New Era
2.2 Overview of Sustainable Feedstock Options
2.3 Biomass as a Chemical Feedstock
2.4 CO2 as a Carbon Source
2.5 Waste Valorization
2.6 Renewable (Green) Hydrogen
2.7 Feedstock Transition Pathways for Industry
3 GREEN CHEMISTRY PRINCIPLES AND APPLICATIONS
3.1 The 12 Principles of Green Chemistry
3.2 Atom Economy and Step Economy in Synthesis
3.3 Solvent Reduction and Green Solvents
3.4 Catalysis for Green Chemistry
3.5 Green Metrics and Life Cycle Assessment in Chemistry
3.6 Feedstock-Specific Green Chemistry Approaches
3.6.1 Green Chemistry Principles Applied to Next-Generation Feedstocks
4 CIRCULAR ECONOMY IN THE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY
4.1 Principles of Circular Economy
4.2 Design for Circularity in Chemical Products
4.3 Chemical Recycling Technologies
4.4 Upcycling of Chemical Waste
4.5 Circular Business Models in the Chemical Sector
4.6 Challenges and Opportunities in Implementing Circularity
4.7 Companies
5 ELECTRIFICATION OF CHEMICAL PROCESSES
5.1 The Role of Renewable Electricity in Chemical Production
5.2 Electrochemical Synthesis
5.3 Plasma Chemistry
5.4 Microwave-Assisted Chemistry
5.5 Integration of Power-to-X Technologies in Chemical Production
6 DIGITALIZATION AND INDUSTRY 4.0 IN CHEMISTRY
6.1 Big Data and Advanced Analytics in Chemical Research
6.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Applications
6.2.1 In Silico Design of Molecules and Materials
6.2.2 Process Optimization and Predictive Maintenance
6.2.3 Automated Synthesis and High-Throughput Experimentation
6.3 Digital Twins in Chemical Plant Operations
6.4 Blockchain for Supply Chain Transparency and Traceability
6.5 Cybersecurity Challenges in the Digitalized Chemical Industry
7 ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES
7.1 Continuous Flow Chemistry
7.2 Modular and Distributed Manufacturing
7.3 3D Printing of Chemicals and Materials
7.4 Advanced Process Control and Real-time Monitoring
7.5 Flexible and Adaptable Production Systems
8 BIOREFINING AND INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
8.1 Biorefinery Concepts and Configurations
8.2 Lignocellulosic Biomass Processing
8.3 Algal Biorefineries
8.4 Upstream Processing
8.5 Fermentation
8.6 Downstream Processing
8.7 Formulation
8.8 Bioprocess Development
8.9 Analytical Methods
8.10 Scale of Production
8.11 Mode of Operation
8.12 Host Organisms
9 CO2 UTILIZATION TECHNOLOGIES
9.1 Overview
9.2 CO2 non-conversion and conversion technology
9.3 Carbon utilization business models
9.3.1 Benefits of carbon utilization
9.3.2 Market challenges
9.4 Co2 utilization pathways
9.5 Conversion processes
9.6 CO2-derived products
9.7 CO2 Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery
9.8 Enhanced mineralization
10 ADVANCED CATALYSTS FOR SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY
10.1 Overview of biocatalyst technology
10.2 Types of biocatalysts
10.3 Production methods and processes
10.4 Emerging technologies and innovations in biocatalysis
10.5 Companies
11 SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY AND METABOLIC ENGINEERING
11.1 Metabolic engineering
11.2 Gene and DNA synthesis
11.3 Gene Synthesis and Assembly
11.4 Genome engineering
11.5 Protein/Enzyme Engineering
11.6 Synthetic genomics
11.7 Strain construction and optimization
11.8 Smart bioprocessing
11.9 Chassis organisms
11.10 Biomimetics
11.11 Sustainable materials
11.12 Robotics and automation
11.13 Bioinformatics and computational tools
11.14 Xenobiology and expanded genetic alphabets
11.15 Biosensors and bioelectronics
11.16 Feedstocks
12 GREEN SOLVENTS AND ALTERNATIVE REACTION MEDIA
12.1 Bio-based Solvents
12.2 Switchable Solvents
12.3 Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES)
12.4 Supercritical Fluids in Industrial Applications
12.5 Solvent-free Reactions and Mechanochemistry
12.6 Solvent Selection Tools and Frameworks
12.7 Companies
13 WASTE VALORIZATION AND RESOURCE RECOVERY
13.1 Municipal Solid Waste to Chemicals
13.2 Agricultural and Food Waste Valorization
13.3 Critical Material Extraction Technology
13.4 Wastewater Treatment and Resource Recovery
13.5 Mining Waste Valorization
13.6 Companies
14 ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY INTEGRATION
14.1 Energy Efficiency Measures in Chemical Plants
14.2 Heat Recovery and Pinch Analysis
14.3 Renewable Energy Sources in Chemical Production
14.4 Energy Storage Technologies for Process Industries
14.5 Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems
14.6 Industrial Symbiosis and Energy Integration
15 SAFETY AND SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT
15.1 Green Chemistry Metrics and Sustainability Indicators
15.2 Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) in Chemical Processes
15.3 Safety by Design Principles
15.4 Risk Assessment and Management in New Chemical Technologies
15.5 Environmental Impact Assessment
15.6 Social and Ethical Considerations in the New Era of Chemicals
16 REGULATIONS AND POLICY
16.1 Global Chemical Regulations and Their Evolution
16.2 Environmental Policies Driving Sustainable Chemistry
16.3 Incentives and Support Mechanisms for Green Chemistry
16.4 Challenges in Regulating Emerging Technologies
16.5 International Cooperation and Harmonization Efforts
17 MARKETS AND PRODUCTS
17.1 Sustainable Materials and Polymers
17.2 Sustainable Agriculture Chemicals
17.3 Sustainable Construction Materials
17.4 Sustainable Packaging
17.5 Green Cosmetics and Personal Care
17.6 Bio-based and Eco-Friendly Paints and Coatings
17.7 Green Electronics
17.8 Sustainable Textiles and Fibers
17.9 Alternative Fuels and Lubricants
17.10 Green Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
17.11 Advanced Materials for 3D Printing
17.12 Artificial Intelligence in Chemical Design
17.13 Quantum Chemistry Applications
18 ECONOMIC ASPECTS AND BUSINESS MODELS
18.1 Cost Competitiveness of Sustainable Chemical Technologies
18.2 Investment Trends in Green Chemistry
18.3 New Business Models in the Circular Economy
18.4 Market Dynamics and Consumer Preferences
18.5 Intellectual Property Considerations
18.6 Case Studies
18.6.1 Bio-based Production of Bulk Chemicals
18.6.2 CO2 to Polymers: Innovating in Materials
18.6.3 Waste Plastic to Fuels and Chemicals
18.6.4 Green Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
18.6.5 Sustainable Agriculture Chemicals
18.6.6 Circular Economy in Action: Closing the Loop in Packaging
18.6.7 Revolutionizing Textiles: From Petrochemicals to Bio-based Fibers
19 FUTURE OUTLOOK AND EMERGING TRENDS
19.1 Convergence of Bio, Nano, and Information Technologies
19.2 Quantum Computing in Chemical Research and Development
19.3 Space-based Manufacturing of Chemicals
19.4 Artificial Photosynthesis and Solar Fuels
19.5 Personalized and On-demand Chemical Manufacturing
19.6 The Role of Chemistry in Achieving Net-Zero Emissions
19.7 Circular Economy Solutions
19.8 Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization Impact
19.9 Quantum Chemistry Prospects
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment