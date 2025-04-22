Harvard Battles Federal Clampdown Over $2.2B Grant Suspension

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Harvard University has initiated legal proceedings against the Trump administration following the suspension of over $2.2 billion in federal research funding. This action comes after the university's refusal to comply with federal directives demanding significant changes to its governance, admissions policies, and campus activities.

The administration's directives included overhauling leadership structures, modifying admissions criteria, auditing campus diversity initiatives, and discontinuing recognition of certain student organizations. These demands were issued amid allegations that Harvard permitted antisemitic sentiments during campus protests concerning the Gaza conflict.

Harvard's lawsuit contends that the funding freeze is arbitrary and infringes upon the university's First Amendment rights, as well as violating provisions of the Civil Rights Act. University President Alan Garber emphasized that Harvard would not acquiesce to what it perceives as unconstitutional mandates, asserting that the institution's independence and commitment to academic freedom are non-negotiable.

The administration defended its position, asserting that federal funds should not support institutions that, in its view, fail to uphold certain national values. A White House spokesperson criticized Harvard for allegedly misusing taxpayer money, suggesting that the university's actions necessitated a reevaluation of its funding.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?