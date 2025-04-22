Dubai's Meydan To Host Exclusive $258 Million Mews Mansions Development

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai General Properties, a subsidiary of Al Ali Property Investments, has launched Mews Mansions, an ultra-luxury residential project in the Meydan district, with an estimated investment exceeding AED 950 million . The development comprises ten bespoke five-bedroom villas, each designed to offer opulent living experiences and set new standards in the high-end real estate market.

Situated in the prestigious Nad Al Sheba area within Meydan, Mews Mansions targets discerning buyers seeking exclusivity and sophistication. Each villa spans between 19,554 and 25,215 square feet, featuring four levels, including a basement, ground floor, and two upper floors. The master bedroom occupies the entire second floor, complete with a private terrace and jacuzzi, ensuring privacy and luxury.

The basements are designed to cater to various leisure activities, housing amenities such as a cigar lounge, game room, spa with steam and sauna facilities, gym, wine cellar, and a private cinema. These features reflect the project's commitment to providing a comprehensive luxury lifestyle within each residence.

Architecturally, the villas blend modern design with timeless elegance, incorporating high-end finishes and smart home technologies. Kitchens are equipped with Miele appliances, and the interiors are crafted to offer both functionality and aesthetic appeal. The development emphasizes privacy, comfort, and a sense of community, aligning with the expectations of its target clientele.

The strategic location of Mews Mansions offers residents convenient access to key areas of Dubai. Downtown Dubai is approximately 12 minutes away, while Dubai International Airport can be reached within 20 minutes. The proximity to Meydan Racecourse and other landmarks enhances the appeal of the development to potential buyers.

The pricing for these villas starts at around AED 59.5 million, reflecting the exclusivity and luxury offered. The payment plan requires a 30% down payment, with the remaining 70% due upon handover, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

