AFFIN Launches“AFFIN 50 Years, 50 Prizes” Golden Jubilee Campaign, Celebrating 50 Years Of 'Always About You' With RM1 Million Grand Prize

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 April 2025 –is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the launch of the", a year-long celebration rewarding customers with exclusive prizes, strengthening financial literacy, and empowering Malaysians on their financial journey. Running from 1 March 2025 to 31 January 2026, this milestone campaign features, including a

The“ AFFIN 50 Years, 50 Prizes” Golden Jubilee Campaign invites customers to participate by performing eligible transactions, such as maintaining a minimum Month-End Balance (MEB) of RM5,000 in their AFFIN Current or Savings accounts. With every eligible transaction, customers earn entries for a chance to win.

Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah, President & Group Chief Executive Officer of AFFIN Group, said, “For 50 years, AFFIN has underscored its commitment to strengthening financial resilience, fostering economic growth, and delivering value to our customers wherever they are. The“ AFFIN 50 Years, 50 Prizes” Golden Jubilee Campaign reflects our dedication to creating opportunities, driving progress, and empowering people with financial solutions that meet their evolving needs. As we look ahead, we remain focused on building a future-ready financial ecosystem that serves a wider community, aligned with the strategic pillars of our AFFIN Axelerate 2028 (AX28) Plan, which are Unrivalled Customer Service , Digital Leadership , and Responsible Banking With Impact .”

Beyond this flagship campaign, AFFIN is introducing a suite of initiatives tailored to meet the diverse financial needs of its customers, including Jalan-Jalan Raya AFFIN with Naelofar , the Porsche Cashback Campaign , the 1-for-1 Business Class offer with AFFIN Credit Card , and many more to be launched throughout the year. These initiatives are spearheaded by AFFIN's key business divisions such as Deposit Business, Cards, Personal Financing, Mortgage, Auto Finance, Corporate Banking, Enterprise Banking and Wealth Management, in collaboration with Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad.

Learn more about how customers can benefit from the“and start earning rewards today by visiting or following @Affinmy on social media.