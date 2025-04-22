Cefi Lending Plummets As Regulatory Pressures And Risk Aversion Reshape Sector

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Centralised finance lending has contracted sharply, with the total loan book falling to $11.2 billion by the end of 2024-a 68% decline from its 2022 peak of $34.8 billion. This downturn underscores the profound impact of regulatory tightening, shifting investor sentiment, and evolving risk management practices within the financial sector.

The dramatic reduction in CeFi lending is attributed to a confluence of factors. Regulatory authorities have implemented stringent measures to mitigate systemic risks, compelling financial institutions to reassess their exposure to high-risk lending. These measures have included increased capital requirements and enhanced scrutiny of lending practices, particularly concerning unsecured and high-yield loans.

Non-banking financial companies , often referred to as shadow banks, have been significantly affected. Loan growth among NBFCs moderated to 6.5% in the first half of fiscal year 2024–25, a notable decrease from previous periods. This deceleration is particularly evident among upper-layer NBFCs, which predominantly engage in retail lending. The Reserve Bank of India's Financial Stability Report highlights that the growth of bank borrowings in NBFCs' liabilities declined from 26% to 17%, indicating a shift in funding dynamics.

In response to these challenges, NBFCs are diversifying their funding sources. There has been a marked increase in the issuance of non-convertible debentures and a growing reliance on foreign currency borrowings. However, this shift introduces new risks, particularly related to currency fluctuations, which could affect the financial stability of these institutions.

The regulatory landscape has also prompted financial institutions to enhance their risk assessment frameworks. Banks are increasingly evaluating the carbon footprint of their loan portfolios, aligning with global environmental, social, and governance standards. This trend reflects a broader commitment to sustainable lending practices and a recognition of the long-term risks associated with climate change.

