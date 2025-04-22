Swiss Insurers Helvetia And Baloise Merge
The new company will be called Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd, as the two companies announced on Tuesday. With a combined market share of 20%, this will create the second-largest Swiss insurance group and the largest employer in the insurance sector.
The merger is expected to generate annual synergies of around CHF350 million ($431 million) before taxes. In addition, the combined company should generate significantly more cash and the dividend capacity should increase by around 20% by 2029.
The combined business volume totals around CHF20 billion and is spread across eight countries.
