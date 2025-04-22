EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Alliance

ParTec and University of Naples Federico II plan to build the AI supercomputer"VESUVIO" for AI-as-a-Service

ParTec and University of Naples Federico II plan to build the AI supercomputer“VESUVIO” for AI-as-a-Service Munich, April 22, 2025 – ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3), a leading company in the development and design of AI supercomputers, and the Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II are planning a collaboration for the development, construction and operation of a supercomputer in Naples designed specifically to run cutting-edge, advanced artificial intelligence models. The collaboration is based on a Memorandum of Understanding just signed between ParTec and Federico II. This is the result of the challenging cooperation between AI specialists and leading IT scientists from ParTec on the one hand, and the Federico II professors belonging to dept. of Electrical Engineering and Information Technologies, Physics, Industrial Engineering, and Human Sciences on the other hand. Rector Matteo Lorito has encouraged the joint committee to proceed with the next step, which is to draft the Operating Agreement. The projected supercomputer, called 'VESUVIO', builds on ParTec's Modular System Architecture (dMSA) and leverages the company's comprehensive expertise in designing and building supercomputer installations. Representing a significant step towards European digital sovereignty and data ownership, the supercomputer will be a golden example of an AI-optimized, fully-owned facility. It will drive the development of research-oriented computing services benefiting industries, smart cities, and the health sector as well as support the integration of cutting-edge processing technologies, like quantum computing. The University of Naples Federico II, founded in 1224, is the world's oldest public university. With over 80,000 students, it collaborates with major companies through dedicated academies and its Advanced Center for Metrological Services, fostering innovation and technology transfer to society. The agreement between ParTec and Federico II will make an important contribution to AI autonomy in Europe and will contribute to develop a platform for AI-as-a-Service offerings. About ParTec AG ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of AI supercomputers based on its modular High-Performance Computing (HPC) systems and Quantum Computers (QC) as well as the associated system software. The offering also includes consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction, and operation of these modern systems. The concept of dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than fifteen years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high computing systems. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo Software Suite, which has been developed and is maintained by ParTec, have proven to be particularly suitable for the complex requirements of massive computing power in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Further information about the company and ParTec AG's innovative solutions in the field of high-performance computing and quantum computing can be found at . For press enquiries, please contact: Dieter Niewierra

