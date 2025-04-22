EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

swissnet Group wins first 7-digit AED contract with multinational Abu Dhabi headquartered hotel chain

22.04.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST

swissnet Group wins first 7-digit AED contract with multinational Abu Dhabi headquartered hotel chain Berg, Switzerland – 22 April 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, has secured its first 7-digit AED contract with a prominent multinational hotel chain headquartered in Abu Dhabi. swissnet Group is delivering license and vendor management, as well as comprehensive support for hyperconverged and virtualized technologies across 19 hotels worldwide - a key milestone in the company's international expansion and MENA growth strategy, highlighting its strength in enterprise IT infrastructure and solutions. Through this contract, swissnet Group strengthens its presence in the Middle Eastern hospitality sector and deepens its capabilities in hyperconverged infrastructure, virtualization, and software defined server and storage. This partnership empowers the hotel chain to leverage Swissnet's global presence and deep hospitality expertise to deliver best-in-class and cost-effective technology solutions. Clients of swissnet Group will also benefit from this successful partnership, as it highlights the company's ability to deliver high-value, cross-border enterprise solutions with precision and efficiency. It further opens the door to new opportunities in industries requiring robust IT frameworks, particularly in sectors like hospitality. Roger Tabbal, CEO International Swissnet Group and CEO Swissnet MENA, commented:“Securing this major contract with multinational Abu Dhabi headquartered hotel chain is a strong endorsement of our enterprise and global scale capabilities. It reflects the trust international clients place in swissnet to deliver mission-critical IT solutions. This success sets the stage for further growth and innovation as we expand into new markets and continue to evolve our service offerings.” About swissnet Group The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment. For more information, please visit . Contact Company

Swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO, Chairman of the board

...

Phone: +41 78 307 45 06 Contact for business and financial press

edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)

Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann

...

Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

22.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

Language: English Company: Swissnet AG Andhauserstrasse 62 8572 Berg Switzerland Internet: / ISIN: CH0451123589 WKN: A2QN5W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 2120500

