LION E-Mobility starts delivery of the NMC+ battery platform to customers Zug, April 22, 2025 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading battery pack manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, announces that its subsidiary LION Smart GmbH has started delivering first samples of the new NMC+ battery platform to selected lead customers. This delivery marks the operational starting point for the implementation of the platform strategy and initiates the final validation phase for the planned series ramp-up. The NMC+ platform was designed as a scalable modular system. It enables the fast, cost-efficient implementation of customized battery systems based on a standardized technological architecture. The platform integrates advanced cell chemistry, optimized thermal management and offers significantly increased best-in-class energy and power density designed to meet the highest requirements in mobility and storage applications. With the "LION Smart Mobility Power 53" , the first modular system solution based on NMC+ will soon be used by customers. It demonstrates the platform's ability to combine top technological performance with high application flexibility. "NMC+ is not just a new generation of batteries - it forms the foundation of our platform strategy, which enables scalable and market-oriented product development," explains Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG . "We are thus creating the conditions for shorter development cycles, reduced project costs and a faster market launch - while at the same time achieving maximum performance. We are delighted to be taking this next step together with our customers." The modular architecture of the NMC+ battery platform enables targeted adaptation for a wide range of applications - from light electric vehicles and commercial vehicles to stationary storage systems. This system openness enables LION Smart to respond flexibly to customer requirements, tender conditions and regulatory requirements. The delivery of the first samples marks the start of the validation phase with selected lead customers. The battery systems are being used for the first time in specific application scenarios. The aim is to obtain reliable data on performance, integration and scalability under real conditions. The findings and lessons learned from this phase will flow directly into the final product optimization. The series ramp-up is planned for the end of 2025. With the operational launch of the NMC+ platform, LION Smart is underlining its position as a technology and innovation leader in the market for modular battery systems - and is setting a clear strategic milestone for scaling, market penetration and sustainable growth. About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg. -p

About LION Smart

LION Smart GmbH is an innovative developer of battery systems focusing on sustainable and high-performance energy storage solutions. The company offers state-of-the-art technologies such as immersion-cooled battery systems and has extensive expertise in quality, industrialization, and production.

