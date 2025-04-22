Right To Protein Celebrates The Global Annual 'Soy Month' 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Joins Hands with SFPWA for International Soy Conference to promote soy in sustainable food systems and protein-rich diets in India Unveils a rebranding report titled 'Soy: A Superfood and Wonderbean, addressing India's unique protein challenges with Soy as a solution April marks the annual global celebration of Soy Month, a tribute to the versatile and nutritious and protein packed superfood – Soy. The dedicated protein awareness campaign, the 'Right to Protein' has kickstarted celebrations for Soy Month, emphasizing the crucial role soybeans play in fostering sustainable food systems and protein-rich diets.

L to R: Anne Meis - U.S. Soybean farmer; Kevin Roepke - Regional Director - SAASSA, USSEC; Mark Read - U.S. Soybean farmer & David Williams - U.S. Soybean farmer



To commemorate Soy Month, ' Right-To-Protein ' partnered with SFPWA (Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association) to host the International Conference on ' Farm to Fork: Bridging the Protein Gap in India through Sustainable Soy Foods ' on April 4–5, 2025, at the Indore Marriott. The flagship event brought together leaders in nutrition science, food technology, agriculture, and public policy to discuss how soy-based foods and meat such as fish and chicken – can address India's widening protein gap.



Speaking at the conference, Kevin Roepke, Regional Director - South Asia & Sub-Saharan Africa, U.S. Soybean Council Export (USSEC) , mentioned,“Historically, soybean's potential for nutrition security in India was recognized during the Bengal famine. A specific researcher, Sanka Day, reached out to the University of Illinois, and subsequently, various research institutions and universities were developed in the 1960s and 1970s, leading to identifying a need for a solution.



Highlighting the potential for U.S.-India collaboration in innovation, he further added,“Looking ahead to our bilateral relationship, the future appears promising. We can collaborate on innovative uses for soy protein and products, including industrial applications and food uses, and enhance supply chains like poultry and aquaculture, where soy plays a significant role. Effective collaboration and partnerships are crucial. U.S. Soy Farmers and USSEC are prepared to partner with Indian stakeholders to achieve a protein and nutrition-secure future.”



U.S. Soybean farmers Anne Meis, David Williams, and Mark Read shared their perspectives on the critical role of U.S. Soy in providing high-quality, sustainable protein solutions worldwide.



Sumit Agarwal, Director of Bionutrients , emphasized the need for a mindset shift,“A paradigm shift in mindset and ecosystem can be achieved by positioning soy correctly. For example, soy can be included in protein shakes for the youth as a recovery protein, meeting today's needs. The key aspect to highlight is that soy is a complete protein. Substantial research is also ongoing to debunk myths preventing large-scale consumption of soy foods."



Additionally, 'Right to Protein' unveiled a rebranding of a report titled 'Soy -- A Superfood and Wonderbean ,' which defines soy's role in addressing India's protein deficiencies. Key insights from the report include:



India's Protein Deficiency Crisis:



Rural vs. Urban Gap : Rural adult women have a median protein intake of 45.9 grams per day, which is 83% of the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA). Urban adults consume slightly more, averaging 55.4 grams per day. Protein Quality Matters : Traditional Indian diets are largely cereal-based and often lack complete amino acid profiles, affecting overall protein adequacy.

Vegetarian Diets Need Complementary and Protein Sources:



Dietary Practices : A significant portion of the Indian population practices vegetarianism, relying on cereals and pulses for protein, which may not provide complete protein profiles. Although milk production in India has increased substantially, milk consumption has not changed significantly. Soy Protein , as a plant-based, complete protein is ideally suited for vegetarian diets. It provides all 9 essential amino acids in optimal ratios required for human growth and development.



Child Nutrition

According to National Family Health Survey 2019-2021, approximately 36% of Indian children under five are stunted, 17% are underweight, and 6% are wasted -- these conditions are linked to chronic protein and nutrient deficits.



Sanjeev Astana, CEO of Patanjali Foods , one of India's largest soy processors, shared insights on scaling domestic soy production,“Our strategy to boost soy production involves close collaboration with farmers, daily procurement availability, and policy work with industry and government. This approach drives higher production, making soy products more affordable and accessible. Our diverse soy food products showcase soy's versatility in the food industry.”



