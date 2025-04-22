Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia, Egypt Discuss Enhancing Joint Cooperation In Energy Fields

2025-04-22 04:02:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed with the visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in all energy fields during their meeting on Monday.
The two ministers also reviewed prospects for developing bilateral relations to serve the common interests of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

