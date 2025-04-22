403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Relatively Hot Weather Expected Today - Meteorology Department
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be relatively hot to hot at places daytime with scattered clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will see some clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT at times.
Offshore, it will be southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 4 - 14 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places by evening.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rising to 4 ft at places by evening.
Offshore will be 2- 4 ft, rising to 6 ft at places by evening.
Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 -10 km.
Offshore, it will see some clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT at times.
Offshore, it will be southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 4 - 14 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places by evening.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rising to 4 ft at places by evening.
Offshore will be 2- 4 ft, rising to 6 ft at places by evening.
Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 -10 km.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment