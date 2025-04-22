403
Very Good Talks Recently Held On Ukraine Peace Deal - Trump
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said that he would reveal details of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine within the next three days, highlighting "very good" talks held recently with both parties.
"I will be giving you full details over the next three days, but we had very good meetings on Ukraine, Russia," Trump told reporters when asked about possible developments regarding a peace deal proposed by the United States.
When later asked if such a deal could be concluded this week, the US president responded affirmatively, stating that there is a "very good chance."
In a recent post on the Truth Social platform, Trump expressed hope Russia and Ukraine would reach an agreement this week. He added that both countries "will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune!"
Earlier, Trump urged both sides to show a sincere willingness to reach a settlement. He also indicated that the United States is ready to "take a pass" on brokering a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine unless a settlement is reached "very shortly".
