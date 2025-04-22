403
China, Indonesia Eye Booting Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in Beijing on ways to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors.
Wang said that China and Indonesia have reached an important consensus on building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future that has regional and global influence, and on upgrading "five-pillar" cooperation covering political, economic, people-to-people exchange, maritime, and security aspects, Xinhua News Agency reported.
Wang said that amid the US-instigated global trade war and headwinds battering economic globalization, China and Indonesia, as upholders of economic globalization and trade liberalization, should take historic initiative to enhance mutual trust and cooperation.
He said that the two countries should work together to safeguard the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, defend international fairness and justice, and send a signal of unity and openness to the world, further demonstrating the regional and global influence of China-Indonesia relations.
Noting that China is Indonesia's largest trading partner and a major source of foreign investment, Sugiono said Indonesia has always regarded the country as one of its most crucial partners.
He added that Indonesia looks forward to enhancing exchange with China at all levels, and to expanding practical cooperation on trade, investment, agriculture, fisheries, healthcare, clean energy, scientific innovation as well as people-to-people and cultural exchange.
