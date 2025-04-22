Al Sadd Eye Final As Qatar Cup Begins

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Riding high after retaining their Qatar Stars League (QSL) title, Al Sadd face Al Ahli in today's Qatar Cup semi-final – but head coach Felix Sanchez is keeping his side grounded, urging caution as they chase a place in the final.

Al Sadd sealed the league crown in style with a dominant 5-0 victory over Al Ahli in Friday's decisive round. Just four days later, the two sides meet again in another high-stakes clash at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Boasting the likes of in-form Akram Afif and Rafa Mujica, relentless Al Sadd will start as hot favourites. However, Sanchez is anticipating a tough battle against the Brigadiers, who booked their Qatar Cup berth by clinching fourth spot in the top flight.

“It's another important match against Al Ahli, and our aim is to reach the final. The semi-final will be completely different from the QSL match,” Sanchez said at a press conference yesterday.

“Al Ahli have performed well in the QSL. We tied against them in the first leg before our recent win,” he said, referring to a 2-2 draw earlier in the season.

“Al Ahli will give their best and we must be careful and perform better to overcome them. We are preparing hard for the match, and our focus is now on our strengths.”



Rachid Akel crowned Qatar Seniors Open champion

Pearl Island unveils first edition of Women's Padel Tournament

Senyar Festival concludes first group of Al-Hadag and Al-Laffah Championships Alfardan Group showcases The Residences at The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl

Read Also

The former Qatar national team coach, who is in his debut season with Al Sadd, is eyeing a trophy-laden campaign, with the Amir Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite also up for grabs, alongside the Qatar Cup.

“Winning the Qatar Cup is a personal challenge after winning the league title. Our goal is to win every tournament this season, making it a historic season for the Wolves,” said Sanchez.

Al Sadd defender Ahmed Suhail echoed his coach's sentiments.

“The match will be different and difficult for both teams, and we are very excited to achieve victory and qualify for the final. I hope that our fans will be there, and our goal is to give our best to please them by reaching the final,” he said.

Meanwhile, Al Ahli are also aiming for a place in the final, with head coach Igor Biscan expressing confidence in his squad.

“We are facing the best team in the league, Al Sadd, and we are striving to do our best,” Biscan said.

“We are on the right track with the goals we set for this season. Participating in the Qatar Cup is a source of pride for us, and we are aiming for a place in the final. I have confidence in my team, and we need to focus and work hard to achieve this.”

Al Ahli will look to their attacking duo of Oumar Sekou and Julian Draxler, who were instrumental in the team's top-four finish in the QSL.

Goalkeeper Marwan Sherif added:“Al Ahli are capable of reaching the final. The team is improving from match to match. Our goal is to win a championship that will make our fans happy.”

The second semi-final will be played between QSL runners-up Al Duhail and third-placed Al Gharafa tomorrow, also at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, with both matches scheduled to kick off at 7pm. The final will be held on May 10.