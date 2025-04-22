Al Sailiya, Al Kharaitiyat, Mesaimeer And Lusail Reach Amir Cup Last 16

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Second Division League champions Al Sailiya, along with Al Kharaitiyat, Mesaimeer and Lusail SC advanced to the Amir Cup Round of 16 after securing victories in their respective preliminary round matches yesterday.

Mohamed Abdula Methnani struck a dramatic last-minute goal as Al Sailiya edged past Muaither 1-0 in extra time at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium. With the match heading towards penalties after a goalless regulation period, Methnani netted the winner in the 122nd minute to send his team through.

Al Kharaitiyat overcame a determined Al Bidda SC 3-2 in a penalty shootout after their match ended 1-1 following extra time. Souleymane Anne put Al Kharaitiyat ahead in the 70th minute, with substitute Fahd Al Ameri equalising for Al Bidda in the 88th.

Meanwhile, Mesaimeer, who finished seventh in the Second Division League, shocked runners-up Al Markhiya with a 2-1 win at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

Action during the match between Mesaimeer and Al Markhiya.

Lasana Ndiye gave Mesaimeer the lead in first-half stoppage time, before Ibrahim Saleh Al-Kirby equalised for Al Markhiya in the 65th minute. Khalid Mubarak Alnainimi then sealed the victory for Mesaimeer in the 82nd minute.

At Grand Hamad Stadium, Lusail SC edged Al Waab 1-0, benefiting from an own goal by Sassi Khmais Zinedine in the fourth minute of stoppage time before the break.

The winning teams will now enter Thursday's draw for the Round of 16, where they will be joined by the 12 Qatar Stars League teams.