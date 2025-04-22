Senyar Festival Concludes First Group Of Al-Hadag And Al-Laffah Championships

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The competitions of Group One of the Al-Hadag and Al-Lafaah Championships concluded yesterday as part of the Senyar Festival 2025. Traditional dhows returned to Bandar Selein, carrying 27 teams after a day filled with challenges and competitive spirit.

The Group One competitions were characterised by an authentic maritime heritage atmosphere, reminiscing about the Gulf's ancient past, recalling the fishing and diving skills of our forefathers.

Meanwhile, Group Two competitions begin today and continue until tomorrow evening, with the participation of 27 other teams, completing the challenge round between the two groups amidst an atmosphere of enthusiasm and belonging to authentic maritime heritage.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara), Professor Dr. Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, made a field visit to the Senyar Festival 2025 site in Sealine, where he conducted an inspection tour to closely monitor the progress of the competitions between the teams participating in the Al-Hadag and Al-Laffah Championships.



The Katara General Manager toured the operations center and the tournament site, observing the competitive and challenging atmosphere prevailing among the competitors. He praised the high level of organization and the efforts of the supervising committees, emphasizing that Senyar embodies the spirit of authentic maritime heritage and enhances national identity among the rising generations.

For his part, Jihad Al Jidah, Chairman of the Jury of the Senyar 2025 Festival, emphasized that the Group 1 competitions witnessed an exceptional competitive atmosphere, highlighted by the high commitment of the sailors and captains, who demonstrated professional skills and a high spirit of cooperation and discipline.

Al Jidah added that some teams excelled in their organized and professional performance, giving them an advantage in catching grouper, kingfish, and sheri. He noted a significant increase in the level of preparation this year, compared to previous editions.