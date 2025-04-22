400 Afghans Freed From Pakistan Jails Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 400 more Afghan citizens returned to their homeland on Tuesday after being released from prisons in Pakistan.

Citing border officials in Kandahar's Spin Boldak town, the ministry wrote on X the 400 Afghans, who spent one to three days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

On Monday, about 115 Afghan refugees returned home after being released from Pakistani prisons. The process has been ongoing for several days now.

