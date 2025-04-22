Camp Set Up For Families Returning From Pakistan
MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A temporary camp has been set up in the capital of northern Balkh province for families returning from neighbouring Pakistan.
Located in the Gorimar area on the eastern outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif, the camp was set up on Monday by the Department of Refugees and Repatriation in coordination with a joint commission.
In a statement, the refugee department said the camp would offer temporary accommodation, three meals a day, clean drinking water, healthcare facilities, a 24-hour ambulance and other services.
Returning families are expected to stay at the camp for up to a month. After receiving initial support, they will be resettled in various parts of Balkh, as well as Jawzjan, Faryab and Sar-i-Pul provinces.
Similar camps and facilities have been established in other provinces of the country as well for the families returning from Pakistan.
