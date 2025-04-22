Bengal School Job Case: Prime Accused Sujay Bhadra's Interim Bail Period Extended

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 22 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, extended the interim bail period for Sujay Krishna Bhadra, one of the prime accused in the cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, by another two months.

The previous interim bail granted to him on medical grounds expired on Tuesday. Bhadra's counsel approached the single-judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh for an extension of the bail period.

After a detailed hearing in the matter in the morning, Justice Ghosh finally extended the interim bail period for almost two months till June 16. The matter will come up for hearing again on that date only. The Calcutta High Court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a detailed medical report of Bhadra on that day.

On Tuesday, the court also questioned CBI whether Bhadra was following all the conditions and restrictions that were imposed on him during the bail period.

While granting the interim bail in February this year, the division bench directed CBI to constantly keep Bhadra under watch and monitor his movements and also said the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel be used for that purpose.

There was a bar on Bhadra from meeting any other person, including political persons, except those associated with his treatment process. At the same time, he has to submit both his mobile numbers to CBI and should always be reachable.

This is the second time that the interim bail period of Bhadra had been extended. In February this year, Calcutta High Court's division bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apurba Sinha Roy, for the first time granted interim bail to Bhadra till March 31 on medical grounds.

On March 21, Bhadra's counsel approached the same division bench for an extension of the interim bail period. On March 24, the division bench extended the interim bail period till April 22.

Bhadra was arrested in the school job case initially by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2023. Thereafter, the CBI, which is conducting a parallel probe in the school job case, also showed him as arrested.