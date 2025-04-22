US Expresses Optimism On Tariff Negotiations With Japan

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, April 22 (IANS) George Glass, the US Ambassador to Japan, on Tuesday expressed optimism about the ongoing tariff negotiations between Washington and Tokyo as he met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The remarks came ahead of the second round of talks, which is expected to be held later in the month, local media reported.

Addressing reporters after his meeting with PM Ishiba, Glass said that the two countries are in a "golden age" both "economically and friendship-wise."

He further added that the "best and brightest" of the United States and Japan have been discussing how to improve their economies and enhance cooperation, adding he is "very optimistic" about the results, according to Kyodo News.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PM Ishiba and Ambassador Glass exchanged views on current Japan-US relations, including the US tariff measures.

The ministry mentioned that the Prime Minister expressed his intention to promote cooperation in a wide variety of fields in a mutually beneficial manner, and Ambassador Glass concurred to this point.

PM Ishiba stated that the Japan-US alliance is the "cornerstone" of Japan's diplomacy and security and expressed his intention to promote mutually beneficial cooperation and further strengthen the alliance, the ministry said in a statement.

Sharing his view, Ambassador Glass stated that the Japan-US alliance is the most important and he would like to cooperate for further strengthening the alliance, it added.

"Both sides exchanged views on regional situations, such as China and North Korea. Prime Minister Ishiba asked for continued understanding and cooperation for the immediate resolution of the abductions issue and gained full support from Ambassador-Designate Glass," the statement further read.

Furthermore, on Monday, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi welcomed Ambassador Glass and expressed his intention to engage in candid discussions to boost the Japan-US alliance, said the Japanese Foreign Ministry in a statement.

"In addition, both sides exchanged views on Japan-US security and defence cooperation to strengthen the alliance deterrence and response capabilities, Foreign Minister Iwaya conveyed Japan's position on mitigation of the impact on local communities," it added.