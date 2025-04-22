IPL 2025: Rayudu Lauds GT Captain Gill's Incredible 90 Against KKR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Former India batter Ambati Rayudu lauded Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill's 90-run knock against Kolkata Knights Riders at Eden Gardens on Monday. Rayudu termed it "incredible batting" by the opening batter who hammered 10 fours and three sixes in his 55-ball stay and guided them to 198/3.

Gill and Sai Sudharsan were involved in a 114-run opening stand as the latter scored 36-ball 52 to lay the foundation for Jos Buttler to score 23-ball 41 laced with eight fours. Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan bagged two scalps each to power Gujarat to a commanding 39-run win.

Rayudu analysed Gill's fluent knock and his ability to adapt on a tough pitch.“It all started with Harshit Rana bowling those two wide deliveries - Gill was struggling a bit before that. But after that, he really found his rhythm. We saw some incredible shots - pure cricketing strokes. That slog sweep against Sunil Narine was especially impressive. It wasn't an easy shot to execute, and he managed runs all around the pitch.

"That shows batsmanship - boundaries along the ground, intelligent placement. It speaks to the quality he has and the strength of the top-order partnerships. That's how you bat on a slow, sluggish pitch. Incredible batting by Shubman Gill," Rayudu said on Hotstar.

Rayudu also praised Sudharsan for his classical approach and composure at the crease this IPL season. "It gives us such joy to watch him bat. As a classical batsman, he shows how the game can still be played in a traditional style - use the pace of the ball, play under your eyes, keep it along the ground, and play smart cricket. Playing smart cricket brings runs and also builds confidence.

"When you have that kind of confidence in the dugout, it creates a ripple effect. Everyone feeds off that momentum, and your judgment and clarity of thought become top-notch. That's what we're seeing with him this season," he said.

KKR will host Punjab Kings in a reverse fixture on Saturday, while Gujarat will lock horns with struggling Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 28.