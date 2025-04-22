403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RIMINIWELLNESS: INNOVATION ANTICIPATES THE FUTURE OF WELLNESS
(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO)) • The Innovation Area of Italian Exhibition Group’s leading international fitness, sport, wellness and healthy eating event expands with 20 start-ups
• From AI to biomechanics, personalised nutrition and immersive fitness: the most advanced technologies for the new frontiers of wellness at the show
• A series of themed talks, moments of encounter and workshops with focus on research, financing and business also scheduled
Rimini (Italy), 16th April 2025 – RiminiWellness, the international fitness, sport, wellness and healthy eating event organised by Italian Exhibition Group, will be back from May 29th to June 1st at Rimini Expo Centre and along the Riviera for a 19th edition that will boost its focus on innovation within the sector. Due to collaboration with a network of technical partners, the event has selected 20 start-ups to feature in the Innovation Arena with cutting-edge solutions in the fields of health, nutrition, sustainability, technology specifically for the sports world and experiential tourism related to wellness.
IMPORTANT TECHNICAL PARTNERS
The Innovation Area’s development benefits from the resolute contribution of RiminiWellness' technical partners, like Clust-ER Health* and Clust-ER Tourism**, the latter at its debut, which are decisive in strengthening the link between wellness, territory and business. UniRimini and the Rimini Technopole confirm their commitment to the growth of the local ecosystem, while ANGI (National Association of Young Innovators), supports young talents through a network of relationships between businesses, institutions and academia. Invitalia, the National Development Agency, will sit on the jury to evaluate the pitches presented by the selected start-ups, awarding a prize in services (guidance, flanking and business&matchmaking) to the top three.
PHYSICAL WELLNESS TECHNOLOGIES: FROM REHABILITATION TO SPORTS PERFORMANCE
The Innovation Area will host cutting-edge solutions for prevention, rehabilitation and performance, focusing on technology, science and accessibility. These will include: Salusnet by BMR Genomics, a platform for prevention strategies based on genetic analysis; AuReha by Digital Rehab, a digital rehabilitation system with sensorized mesh and real-time feedback; Ippocratech® by VST, a device that detects 5 vital parameters and ECG in 90 seconds; CardioTest by Humtelemed, a predictive software for cardiovascular risk; Niver by Niverbec, for access to health data in emergencies; VitalizeDx, a metabolic balance saliva test with specific app; Barraqua by Fishform, a floating device for physiotherapy and relaxation in water.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND AUGMENTED REALITY FOR TAILOR-MADE WELLNESS
Advanced technologies such as AI and augmented reality are transforming wellness by making workouts and body care more personalised, accessible and immersive. With no need to wear any special euipment, Real Move uses cameras and artificial intelligence algorithms to detect body movements in real time, enabling precise and natural interaction. Drawing on a vast library of more than 3,000 dedicated videos, the Tepy app uses artificial intelligence to suggest exercises tailored to physical pain. Move&Feel proposes Move&Fit, clothing with sensors and haptic feedback for immersive and realistic training in virtual environments. Lastly, Effingo has developed a booth that creates photorealistic 3D avatars with precise measurements, useful for customising clothing, footwear or digital experiences.
FITNESS AND MOVEMENT, BETWEEN INNOVATION AND NEW TRAINING METHODS
Technology meets motivation and fun, making physical activity more engaging and accessible. New entries include: Chameleon Gym’s Chameleon Trike, a three-wheeled piece of equipment for outdoor arm and leg training with adjustable resistance. FiGo is an app that connects with local personal trainers, offering flexible, shared sessions to reduce costs. Moto Trainer offers a connectable simulator for motorcycles to train safely at home. Golee digitalises Amateur Sports Association memberships by simplifying enrolments, payments and communications. Lastly, WatchFit is a wrist sensor that recognises exercises, counts repetitions and analyses technique.
SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION BETWEEN FASHION AND FOOD
Technology and wellness come together in various green solutions born under the star of sustainability. Mama Science develops sustainable and antibacterial materials, such as edible food coatings and air purification treatments. In the world of fashion, Le Miranda offers Made in Italy beachwear produced from recycled Lycra. Increasingly an ally of wellness, nutrition is further enriched with Myrea, the BruPi srl brand, which offers low FODMAP foods for those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome. In terms of prevention, Food for Healthy Life has created a digital tool to assess the benefits of a healthy diet in preventing chronic diseases.
DEBATES AND VISIONS FOR TOMORROW’S WELLNESS
The Innovation Area will feature workshops and seminars on key themes regarding innovation in wellness. Topics such as accessible tourism, sustainable food, mental wellness, digital health, gentle mobility and active lifestyles will be addressed. May 29th will start with a workshop on inclusiveness in fitness and tourism promoted by Clust-ER Health, followed by a focus on sports tourism by Clust-ER Tourism. Also on Thursday, ANGI will propose “FitTech Revolution” on the role of start-ups in digital fitness. On 30th May, UniRimini will be leading a meeting on incubators and business angels, followed by a workshop with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Sports Credit Institute on international development. The 31st will open with “Visions for Wellness 2030”, a UniRimini workshop on the sector’s future trends. ANGI will also be back with “Sport and Startup” on technologies in sport, while UniRimini and Cluster Tourism will close with a focus on cycle tourism. Also worth mentioning for 31st May is Invitalia's workshop on incentives, services and matchmaking for innovative companies, with one-to-one meetings with the start-ups in attendance at the show.
*Clust-ER Health: an association of large companies, SMEs, universities, research centres, healthcare facilities, training organisations and patient associations, recognised and supported by the Emilia-Romagna Region.
**Clust-ER Tourism: an association of companies, universities, research centres, public institutions and training bodies that work together to support competitiveness in the tourism sector, recognised and supported by the Emilia-Romagna Region.
ABOUT RIMINIWELLNESS 2025
Dates: 29 May – 1 June 2025; event: international trade show; organisation: Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.; frequency: annual; edition: 19th; entry: public and trade; info:
• From AI to biomechanics, personalised nutrition and immersive fitness: the most advanced technologies for the new frontiers of wellness at the show
• A series of themed talks, moments of encounter and workshops with focus on research, financing and business also scheduled
Rimini (Italy), 16th April 2025 – RiminiWellness, the international fitness, sport, wellness and healthy eating event organised by Italian Exhibition Group, will be back from May 29th to June 1st at Rimini Expo Centre and along the Riviera for a 19th edition that will boost its focus on innovation within the sector. Due to collaboration with a network of technical partners, the event has selected 20 start-ups to feature in the Innovation Arena with cutting-edge solutions in the fields of health, nutrition, sustainability, technology specifically for the sports world and experiential tourism related to wellness.
IMPORTANT TECHNICAL PARTNERS
The Innovation Area’s development benefits from the resolute contribution of RiminiWellness' technical partners, like Clust-ER Health* and Clust-ER Tourism**, the latter at its debut, which are decisive in strengthening the link between wellness, territory and business. UniRimini and the Rimini Technopole confirm their commitment to the growth of the local ecosystem, while ANGI (National Association of Young Innovators), supports young talents through a network of relationships between businesses, institutions and academia. Invitalia, the National Development Agency, will sit on the jury to evaluate the pitches presented by the selected start-ups, awarding a prize in services (guidance, flanking and business&matchmaking) to the top three.
PHYSICAL WELLNESS TECHNOLOGIES: FROM REHABILITATION TO SPORTS PERFORMANCE
The Innovation Area will host cutting-edge solutions for prevention, rehabilitation and performance, focusing on technology, science and accessibility. These will include: Salusnet by BMR Genomics, a platform for prevention strategies based on genetic analysis; AuReha by Digital Rehab, a digital rehabilitation system with sensorized mesh and real-time feedback; Ippocratech® by VST, a device that detects 5 vital parameters and ECG in 90 seconds; CardioTest by Humtelemed, a predictive software for cardiovascular risk; Niver by Niverbec, for access to health data in emergencies; VitalizeDx, a metabolic balance saliva test with specific app; Barraqua by Fishform, a floating device for physiotherapy and relaxation in water.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND AUGMENTED REALITY FOR TAILOR-MADE WELLNESS
Advanced technologies such as AI and augmented reality are transforming wellness by making workouts and body care more personalised, accessible and immersive. With no need to wear any special euipment, Real Move uses cameras and artificial intelligence algorithms to detect body movements in real time, enabling precise and natural interaction. Drawing on a vast library of more than 3,000 dedicated videos, the Tepy app uses artificial intelligence to suggest exercises tailored to physical pain. Move&Feel proposes Move&Fit, clothing with sensors and haptic feedback for immersive and realistic training in virtual environments. Lastly, Effingo has developed a booth that creates photorealistic 3D avatars with precise measurements, useful for customising clothing, footwear or digital experiences.
FITNESS AND MOVEMENT, BETWEEN INNOVATION AND NEW TRAINING METHODS
Technology meets motivation and fun, making physical activity more engaging and accessible. New entries include: Chameleon Gym’s Chameleon Trike, a three-wheeled piece of equipment for outdoor arm and leg training with adjustable resistance. FiGo is an app that connects with local personal trainers, offering flexible, shared sessions to reduce costs. Moto Trainer offers a connectable simulator for motorcycles to train safely at home. Golee digitalises Amateur Sports Association memberships by simplifying enrolments, payments and communications. Lastly, WatchFit is a wrist sensor that recognises exercises, counts repetitions and analyses technique.
SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION BETWEEN FASHION AND FOOD
Technology and wellness come together in various green solutions born under the star of sustainability. Mama Science develops sustainable and antibacterial materials, such as edible food coatings and air purification treatments. In the world of fashion, Le Miranda offers Made in Italy beachwear produced from recycled Lycra. Increasingly an ally of wellness, nutrition is further enriched with Myrea, the BruPi srl brand, which offers low FODMAP foods for those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome. In terms of prevention, Food for Healthy Life has created a digital tool to assess the benefits of a healthy diet in preventing chronic diseases.
DEBATES AND VISIONS FOR TOMORROW’S WELLNESS
The Innovation Area will feature workshops and seminars on key themes regarding innovation in wellness. Topics such as accessible tourism, sustainable food, mental wellness, digital health, gentle mobility and active lifestyles will be addressed. May 29th will start with a workshop on inclusiveness in fitness and tourism promoted by Clust-ER Health, followed by a focus on sports tourism by Clust-ER Tourism. Also on Thursday, ANGI will propose “FitTech Revolution” on the role of start-ups in digital fitness. On 30th May, UniRimini will be leading a meeting on incubators and business angels, followed by a workshop with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Sports Credit Institute on international development. The 31st will open with “Visions for Wellness 2030”, a UniRimini workshop on the sector’s future trends. ANGI will also be back with “Sport and Startup” on technologies in sport, while UniRimini and Cluster Tourism will close with a focus on cycle tourism. Also worth mentioning for 31st May is Invitalia's workshop on incentives, services and matchmaking for innovative companies, with one-to-one meetings with the start-ups in attendance at the show.
*Clust-ER Health: an association of large companies, SMEs, universities, research centres, healthcare facilities, training organisations and patient associations, recognised and supported by the Emilia-Romagna Region.
**Clust-ER Tourism: an association of companies, universities, research centres, public institutions and training bodies that work together to support competitiveness in the tourism sector, recognised and supported by the Emilia-Romagna Region.
ABOUT RIMINIWELLNESS 2025
Dates: 29 May – 1 June 2025; event: international trade show; organisation: Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.; frequency: annual; edition: 19th; entry: public and trade; info:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment