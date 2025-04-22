Sendquick Appexchange Unlocks Seamless Cross-Platform Messaging

SendQuick AppExhange for Cross-Platform Messaging

Transforming Enterprise Collaboration and Customer Experience with Cross-App Messaging.

- Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte LtdSINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SendQuick Pte Ltd is proud to unveil SendQuick AppExchange, a powerful platform that enables real-time communication across multiple messaging apps.Built for modern enterprise communication , SendQuick AppExchange breaks down barriers between messaging platforms, allowing users on WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Telegram, WeChat, and more to exchange messages effortlessly. For example, customers can message your internal teams via WhatsApp, while your teams respond directly from Microsoft Teams, without needing to switch to the WhatsApp platform.Key Benefits of SendQuick AppExchange:.Cross-Platform Messaging: Enable message exchange between different apps e.g., WhatsApp to Microsoft Teams, Telegram to WeChat, and beyond..Zero Platform Switching: Internal users don't need to use the same app that external users use for communication..Omnichannel Integration : Unify chat channels into a single, streamlined communication hub..Secure and Auditable: Keep communication records to ensure compliance and traceability..Simple Setup: Easy deployment with no coding required.“With SendQuick AppExchange, users on one messaging platform can seamlessly communicate with users on another, whether it's WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, or any other channel,” said Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd.Designed for businesses seeking unified communication platforms , customer engagement, IT alert management, and team collaboration, SendQuick AppExchange transforms the way teams communicate across diverse ecosystems.SendQuick will be showcasing this latest innovation at GITEX Asia 2025 in Singapore. Visit Booth HE-D107, Hall E, Basement 2 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from 23–25 April 2025, to witness how this powerful solution can transform your communication infrastructure through a live demonstration.

