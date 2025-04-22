American University In Dubai Launches Bachelor's Degrees In Artificial Intelligence And Gaming

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The American University in Dubai (AUD) has announced the launch of two new programs aimed at building capacity in the UAE's artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming sectors, to support the UAE's ambitious plans for global leadership in the fields. The Bachelor of Science in Game Design and Development and a new concentration in AI in Business were unveiled during the 2025 Education for Employment Conference, staged under the theme 'Innovate & Play: Navigating the Future of AI & Gaming'.

Convening experts from academia and industry, this year's Education for Employment Conference explored the intersection of academic innovation and emerging technologies in the context of the burgeoning digital economy. Setting the scene, university President, Dr. Kyle Long, paid tribute to the UAE's visionary leadership in becoming the first nation to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, who is also a graduate of AUD, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama.

The centerpiece of the event was a panel discussion moderated by Ms. Sophie Boutros, Executive Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication (MBRSC), and featuring insights from Mr. Modhar Khan, Regional Manager of Artificial Intelligence MENA at SLB, Mr. Faisal Kazim, Director of Future Foresight at Dubai Future Foundation, and Dr. Assaad Farah, Dean of the School of Business at the American University in Dubai.

The Bachelor of Science in Game Design and Development, built under MBRSC, has been aligned with the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister. The Program seeks to position the city among the top 10 in the global gaming industry and generate 30,000 new jobs in the sector. Highlighting the importance of building adaptable skills in a fast-changing tech landscape, Kazim said,“As technology evolves at a rapid pace, few skills remain truly future-proof – but game development and design come very close. These skills are incredibly versatile and adaptable, with game engines now driving innovation not only in gaming, but also across film, television, real estate, and a growing number of other industries.”

Turning the discussion to the emerging AI landscape, Khan said,“With the increasing availability of talent, a culture of innovation, resilience and vision, Dubai has set itself apart to become a testing ground for new frontiers in artificial intelligence leadership.” Dr. Farah went on to explain the collaborative curriculum development process for the new Bachelor of Business Administration in AI in Business, which had been created in response to the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. He remarked,“AI is like the wind - you can't stop it, but you can harness it. Our program bridges technical AI with strategic decision-making to shape tomorrow's business leaders.”

The panel session was followed by interactive industry workshops for students to explore AI and gaming technologies, led by Ms. Sandy Hanna, Creative Director – Innovation & Growth at Publicis Groupe and Dr. Iyad AlSabouni, Program Coordinator of the Bachelor of Science in Game Design and Development.

Launching for the Fall 2025 semester, the new programs will support the growth of a talent pool of skilled professionals in preparation for future jobs in the fields. Speaking on behalf of MBRSC, Boutros concluded,“The Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication has always led the media education scene in the UAE and the region and has been graduating storytellers who reshaped the media landscape for over 13 years. It was only natural to lead the education of Games with a state-of-the-art program devised in collaboration with the School of Cinematic Arts at USC, the #1 game design program in North America, to provide a growing UAE ecosystem with the right kind of talent.”

The gaming program is accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.