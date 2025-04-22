403
Gold Breaks $3,490 Mark Amid Trump-Powell Tensions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices surged to unprecedented heights on April 22, 2025, as spot gold touched $3,494.66 per ounce during early trading.
The precious metal continued its remarkable ascent, trading at $3,498 per ounce by 10:30 AM EST, reflecting a 47% increase over the past twelve months. The rally accelerated following U.S. President Donald Trump's intensified criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Trump called Powell "a major loser" for maintaining current interest rates, raising concerns about potential political interference in monetary policy. These comments sent shockwaves through financial markets and pushed investors toward safe-haven assets.
Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) mirrored this surge. The June contract opened with a gain of Rs 1,474 at Rs 98,753 per 10 grams and climbed to a fresh all-time high of Rs 99,178.
Silver also benefited from the rally, with MCX futures trading at Rs 95,829, up Rs 582 or 0.61%. The U.S. dollar dropped to its lowest level since 2022, further fueling gold's rise.
A weaker dollar typically makes gold more affordable for investors holding other currencies, boosting global demand. Trade tensions added additional support as China warned countries against cutting deals with the U.S. at China's expense.
Gold Prices Surge Amid Bullish Technicals
Technical indicators strongly favor bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index stands at 72, and the 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day moving average on April 15, forming a golden cross pattern.
Trading volume for gold futures reached 300,000 contracts, showing robust market participation. Global markets reflected similar trends.
Dubai gold rates increased across all purity levels, with 24K gold trading at 420.00 AED per gram, up from 412.00 AED the previous day. In India, gold prices varied by city, with Chennai commanding Rs 99,360 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.
Market analysts expect continued upward movement. Current forecasts suggest a potential test of support near the $3,335 area before resuming growth toward the $3,565 level.
The remarkable price action adds to gold's more than $700 climb since the beginning of 2025, putting the metal up around 30% year-to-date. Yesterday's session saw spot gold settle 2.88% higher at $3,422.72 after reaching $3,430.18.
This marked its largest single-session gain in months. This bullish trajectory shows no signs of slowing as economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions continue to dominate global headlines.
