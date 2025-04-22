'Who Looks Forward To Attending A Funeral?': Trump's Tribute Post For Pope Francis Evokes Anger

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump - who shared a strained relationship with the Vatican - has landed himself in hot water after announcing on Truth Social that he and his wife, Melania Trump, would attend the funeral of Pope Francis- who passed away at the age of 88 on Monday.“We look forward to being there,” Trump wrote in the post - a phrase that is being harshly slammed on social media. The phrase often expresses positive anticipation or enthusiasm for an upcoming visit or presence at a location.

“Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!” he wrote in a post shared on April 22.

Here's how people reacted:

“Who the f**k 'looks forward' to attending a funeral?” one individual slammed. Another added,“'Look forward' is not the proper phrase!”

A third commented,“He thinks he is going to Coachella.” A fourth posted,“Who looks forward to being at a funeral? This man is a lunatic.”

Pope Francis dies at 88:

Pope Francis died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure, according to the official death certificate released by the Vatican on Monday (21 April).

The certificate, signed by Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli, confirmed that the 88-year-old pontiff had fallen into a coma before passing away in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Vatican published the document as speculation swirled about the exact cause of death, following reports that the pontiff had suffered from various health issues in recent months, including a serious bout of pneumonia.

The stroke, combined with heart failure, proved fatal, the medical statement noted, ending the papacy of the first Latin American pope, known globally for his humility, progressive tone, and advocacy for the poor and marginalised.

Pope Francis passed away after battling chronic lung disease. He had been hospitalised for 38 days earlier this year after being admitted on 14 February 2025 for respiratory issues that later developed into double pneumonia. His hospitalisation was the longest of his 12-year papacy.