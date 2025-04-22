MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="WRISE Group launches WRISE Capital to bolster Corporate Advisory Services" data-link=" Group launches WRISE Capital to bolster Corporate Advisory Services" class="whatsapp" New business unit leverages the Group's acquisition of Elstone Capital enabling the Group to deliver corporate finance and financial advisory services

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2025 - WRISE Group today announced the launch of WRISE Capital, a new core business unit that specialises in comprehensive corporate finance and advisory services for listed companies, private and institutional clients. This strategic expansion follows the acquisition of Elstone Capital, a licensed financial advisory firm in Hong Kong managing deals such as IPOs, takeovers, privatisations and listing transfers. WRISE Capital will operate from Hong Kong, serving clients globally.Alongside WRISE Private and WRISE Prestige, WRISE Capital will serve as one of the three core business units in WRISE Group, solidifying the company's position as a comprehensive financial services provider for ultra-high and high-net-worth clients.This move strategically allows WRISE Group to capitalise on the unprecedented growth in Asia's dealmaking landscape which saw strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth of 20% (US$666 billion) in Asia alone, overshadowing counterparts such as North America (2%) and Europe (9%).'The acquisition of Elstone Capital and the formation of WRISE Capital represents a significant milestone in our Group's strategy to provide a comprehensive 360-degree wealth ecosystem for clients,' said Derrick Tan, Executive Chairman, WRISE Group.'With a rich history of successful transactions and a deep understanding of global financial markets, Elstone Capital's expertise aligns perfectly with WRISE Group's commitment to providing clients with tailored strategies across key global financial hubs. As investors and businesses seek financial advice today's dynamic market, WRISE Capital will continue to extend strategic expertise and innovative solutions to our clients,' he adds.Headed by newly appointed CEO, Nicholas Cheng, WRISE Capital will provide a full range of corporate finance and advisory services, including M&A and takeovers advisory, Initial Public Offering (IPO) sponsorship and preparation, post-listing and compliance advisory services for Hong Kong listed companies.'We are excited to join WRISE Group by providing collective expertise for seamless delivery of world-class corporate finance and advisory services,' said Nicholas Cheng, CEO of WRISE Capital. 'Our team's extensive experience, honed through years of navigating complex mergers, acquisitions, IPOs and other financial transactions, will translate into significant value creation for WRISE's global clientele as they navigate evolving market landscapes to achieve long-term strategic success.'WRISE Capital's management team will also include Alan Au-Yeung, Chief Strategic Officer and Fanny Lee, Chief Operating Officer. Both executives each have over 20 years of experience across corporate finance and compliance advisory services.Hashtag: #WRISE

WRISE

WRISE is one of Asia's fastest-growing financial firms, driven by strategic acquisitions of companies with deep expertise and solid foundations. With a strong presence across key financial hubs including Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Tokyo, WRISE is home to one of the largest network of independent qualified advisors.

With over 400 employees located globally, supported by an ecosystem of over 200 financial intermediaries and access to eight booking centres worldwide, WRISE ensures unparalleled service and expertise in navigating today's financial landscape.

WRISE Group of companies include WRISE Wealth Management (Singapore), WRISE Wealth Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Wealth Management Middle East Ltd (DIFC, regulated by the DFSA), WeWrise Services, and affiliated companies WRISE Prestige Securities (Hong Kong), WRISE Prestige Asset Management (Hong Kong) and WRISE Financial Services (Hong Kong).



