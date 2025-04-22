Geely Cityray Makes Its UAE Debut A Futuristic Urban SUV Combining Style, Power And Smart Technology

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)AGMC, the official distributor of Geely vehicles in the UAE, has unveiled the all-new Geely Cityray, a bold new SUV that redefines everyday urban mobility with striking design, superior performance, and advanced technology tailored for today's fast-paced city life.

Making its debut in the UAE, one of the world's most dynamic automotive markets, the 2026 Cityray is a compelling opportunity for consumers seeking a stylish and reliable vehicle. Standing out from the crowd with the longest wheelbase in the segment that ensures unmatched stability, the Cityray's 19-inch wheels make an unmistakable impact. Moreover, its advanced connectivity and safety features are expected to strongly appeal to buyers who prioritize these elements in their vehicles.

The Geely Cityray is engineered on Geely's state-of-the-art Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform and powered by a 1.5TD turbocharged engine producing 172-horsepower and 290Nm of torque. Paired with a high-efficiency 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (7DCT), the Cityray delivers swift acceleration from 0–100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds-ensuring smooth, powerful performance on every drive.

Dr Andreas Schaaf, Group Director, AlBatha Automotive Group said:“With the launch of the Geely Cityray, we are proud to introduce an SUV that speaks to the needs of today's urban explorers: dynamic, connected, and ready for anything. Blending breakthrough engineering with smart safety features and a design that turns heads, the Cityray is available for UAE customers at an exceptional price point. Furthermore, backed by AGMC's stellar legacy of service and customer satisfaction, the Cityray is certain to become the SUV of choice in the UAE.”

A compact SUV that blends urban practicality with premium appeal, the Geely Cityray features a bold exterior design with sleek LED headlights, bold geometric front grille, and optional dual-tone body with a sleek black roof.

The surprisingly spacious cabin features a contemporary, interwoven console design and a 13.2-inch central touchscreen boasting a vivid 2K anti-glare display. A 10.2-inch instrument screen, wireless charging, and panoramic sunroof enhance both style and functionality. With available electric seat adjustments, ventilated seats, and phone mirroring, the Cityray offers an upscale, personalized experience for drivers and passengers alike.

Smarter, safer driving

Cityray's 540-degree camera gives drivers an all-seeing view, turning tight parking spaces into effortless maneuvers. While others struggle to align, Cityray glides in with precision, never second-guessing. When lane shifts happen unexpectedly, Blind Spot Detection acts as an unseen ally, ensuring the driver is always aware of what's ahead and behind Geely Cityray integrates an array of intelligent safety and driver-assist features designed to support everyday driving in urban environments. Key highlights include Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and lane departure assist and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). The Cityray is fitted with six airbags and 540-degree HD Surround Vision for full situational awareness. Whether navigating narrow city streets or heading out on weekend getaways, the Cityray stands out as a tech-forward SUV built for the real world.

The all-new Geely Cityray is now available across the UAE, with prices starting from AED 79,000. Available in four premium colours: Silver, White, Grey, and Blue.