Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC): Invitation To The First Quarter 2025 Results Presentation

FPC's CEO Adam Philpott will present the report together with CFO Fredrik Hedlund at a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 09:00 am CEST.

Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report will be available at fpc.com

The webcast and presentation material will be accessible at where it is also possible to ask questions.

Media and analysts can register to attend the telephone conference via the following link:

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) – the world's leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden.

We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website , read our blog , and follow us on X . Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment

250422 - Invitation Q125