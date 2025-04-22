Atlantic Superconnection Spinout

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following the positive progress announced to the market on the Uprated Connection Agreement and the Cable Framework Agreement Global InterConnection Group Ltd (“GIG” or the“Company”) is delighted to announce that the Board has reached agreement to SpinOut Atlantic SuperConnection, thus paving the way for Atlantic SuperConnection to advance to FID.

