Peaceful Religious Protesters Arrested In Azerbaijan For Declaring Their Faith

MENAFN - Pressat)Six members of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light were arrested today in Baku after peacefully proclaiming their faith in Jafar Jabbarly Square. The group raised banners linking to the official AROPL Youtube Channel, a public act of faith that was met with forceful repression by Azerbaijani law enforcement.

The individuals-Hasan Javadov, Sani Hasanov, Fagan Rahimov, Sahib Mirzayev, Teymur Aliyev, and Konul Demirova-were quickly confronted by plainclothes officers, followed by the arrival of two uniformed police who tore down the banners and violently detained the participants.

The entire event was live-streamed on TikTok Live , including the moment of the arrests. A bystander video also captured one of the members being forcefully dragged, carried away, and stuffed into a police van . The livestream has since spread among members of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light (AROPL), sparking outrage and widespread concern over the treatment of peaceful believers.

This latest crackdown is part of a growing pattern of religious persecution in Azerbaijan. In 2024, 11 Azeri members of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light were arbitrarily detained in Fountain Square while peacefully preaching about their faith. Two of them-Rustam Gasimli and Neriman Shabanzade -were subjected to enforced disappearance, brutal beatings, and sexual assault while in detention . Both were sentenced to 30 days in prison on fabricated charges of“hooliganism” and“disobedience to a police officer,” despite video evidence showing peaceful conduct. Their arrest sparked international demonstrations, including protests by AROPL members in Poland and Germany , as well as legal appeals to the European Court of Human Rights .



These incidents, among others, were cited by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) in its 2025 report , which raised serious concerns over Azerbaijan's treatment of religious minorities, particularly members of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light.

As of now, the six members arrested today remain in custody, and their whereabouts are unknown . The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light urges international human rights organizations and the global community to intervene and demand their immediate release.