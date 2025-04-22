Jennifer Garner, Boyfriend John Miller Share Kiss As They Twin In Denims

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Indian auteur Actress Jennifer Garner and her beau, the California businessman John Miller were spotted sharing a sweet kiss over the weekend.

Jennifer, 53, and John, 47, matched in coordinating denim looks. Photos showed the couple, who first connected in 2018, out and about, smiling as they took a stroll to his vehicle, reports 'People' magazine.

Once they made it to Miller's ride, the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' actress stood on her tiptoes to give her guy a kiss.

As per 'People', she wore a pair of loose-fitting denim overalls with a black and white striped T-shirt underneath styled with a denim baseball cap, while Miller wore a plaid top and jeans.

Garner, who shares Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, with ex husband Ben Affleck, first sparked dating rumors with the CEO in October 2018, though she later said that she was ready for a "fresh start" in 2020.

Miller has two children with his ex wife, violinist Caroline Campbell. The former couple divorced in 2011. By August 2021, Garner and Miller were seen spending time together again out in New York City.

On February 1, 2023, a source told 'People' that Garner and Miller are happy together, revealing that the two had been back together for a year.

"They have a very special relationship", said the insider. "It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families. They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together”.

Since then, the actress and her boyfriend have seemingly been inseparable. In September 2024, a source said, "She loves (Miller)”.

At the time, the insider said the couple had spent the weekend together as Affleck, 52, was caring for the kids.