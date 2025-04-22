Vantika Among 5 Indian Chess Women Players Selected For Batch Of 2025 By 64 Squares Initiative

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) 64 Squares, a joint initiative of Hyderabad-based Pravaha Foundation and Chess Startup, MGD1, is working to grow the stature of women's chess in India. The 2025 cohort features a fellowship grant worth Rs 1 crore that will back five exceptional chess players, including IM Vantika Agrawal, WFM Shubhi Gupta, WFM Charvi Anilkumar, as well as emerging talents WIM Sarayu Velpula and WIM Sahithi Varshini.

The initiative aims to identify and support promising women chess players in India by covering their training, tournament participation, and exposure expenses for a year. Among the early beneficiaries was Arjuna Awardee Vantika Agrawal, who was selected for support in 2023. Since then, she has earned the title of International Master and brought home multiple accolades for the country, including team and individual golds at the 2024 Chess Olympiad.

As she now sets her sights on achieving the prestigious Grandmaster title, Vantika has been included in the 2025 cohort of the initiative to support her journey further.

Vantika and her batchmates' journeys reflect the long-term impact of Pravaha Foundation and MGD1's support through 64 Squares. Backed by the initiative, they have already delivered on the big stage, helping India clinch a silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the 2024 Chess Olympiad.

The impact of this transformative support is evident in the progress of rising stars like Sarayu Velpula and Sahithi Varshini. The program's continued focus on shaping trajectories by nurturing emerging talent like Sarayu (19), a former U-13 national champion who recently secured second place at the 2024 National Junior Girls Championship and currently holds a FIDE rating of 2302.

Similarly, 17-year-old Sahithi, a Woman International Master with a rating of 2301, has clinched multiple Asian Youth titles and was part of India's squad at the 44th Chess Olympiad. Their achievements underscore the critical role of sustained backing in realising the potential of young women in Indian chess.

Vinoda Kailas, Director and Trustee, Pravaha Foundation, said, "This initiative isn't just about nurturing talent; it's about addressing the deep gender gap in the sport. At PravahaFoundation, we are committed to making the Grandmaster journey a reality for more Indian women. With MGD1 as a dedicated partner in this mission, we're creating an ecosystem that supports every stage of a player's development. This new cohort embodies that vision, and we're proud to stand alongside them as they work to reshape the future of Indian chess."

MGD1's co-founder, Sreekar Channapragada, said, "Chess is one of the most resource-intensive sports, and the journey to becoming a Grandmaster often takes over a decade of sustained effort and investment. Unfortunately, many talented players are unable to continue simply due to financial constraints. At MGD1, our mission is to build an ecosystem that makes this challenging journey possible-by expanding funding opportunities that cover world-class training, international exposure, and tournament participation. None of this is easy, even with financial support. What drives us even more is the stark gender gap: of the 85 Grandmasters India has produced, only 3 are women. That alone is reason enough to work toward getting more Indian women to the Grandmasters' table."

Shubhi (15), who secured the National U-19 title and multiple international medals, and Charvi (11), who earned a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar nomination and a 100+ rapid rating gain with a tournament win in June 2023, are the other two beneficiaries of the programme, having initially been included in 2023. As they return in the 2025 cohort, their progress highlights the impact that 64 Squares' support can make in these women players' lives.