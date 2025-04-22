Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Photos: Ramban's Long Road To Recovery

In Photos: Ramban's Long Road To Recovery


2025-04-22 03:14:49
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The sudden fury of flash floods that tore through Ramban have left a trail of destruction, flattening homes and collapsing parts of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Three people lost their lives in Baghana village when their house collapsed, and several shops and vehicles were swept away.

Many residents found themselves stranded along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which remains closed due to landslides and continuous shooting stones, with authorities stating that it could take up to three days to restore traffic.

Photos by Faisal Khan

Read Also Ramban Furry- Div Com Says No Shortage Of Essentials Newlyweds Trek Through Flood-Hit Roads


KO photo by Faisal Khan


MENAFN22042025000215011059ID1109456338

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search