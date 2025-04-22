In Photos: Ramban's Long Road To Recovery

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) The sudden fury of flash floods that tore through Ramban have left a trail of destruction, flattening homes and collapsing parts of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Three people lost their lives in Baghana village when their house collapsed, and several shops and vehicles were swept away.

Many residents found themselves stranded along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which remains closed due to landslides and continuous shooting stones, with authorities stating that it could take up to three days to restore traffic.

Photos by Faisal Khan

KO photo by Faisal Khan