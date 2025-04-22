In Photos: Ramban's Long Road To Recovery
Three people lost their lives in Baghana village when their house collapsed, and several shops and vehicles were swept away.
Many residents found themselves stranded along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which remains closed due to landslides and continuous shooting stones, with authorities stating that it could take up to three days to restore traffic.
Photos by Faisal KhanRead Also Ramban Furry- Div Com Says No Shortage Of Essentials Newlyweds Trek Through Flood-Hit Roads
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment