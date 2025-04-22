403
Harvard Files Lawsuit Against Trump Administration for Funding Cuts
(MENAFN) Harvard University has initiated legal proceedings against the Trump administration after the federal government rescinded over USD2 billion in support for the prestigious institution.
The move follows the university's refusal to comply with what it describes as unlawful demands from the government.
University President Alan Garber expressed the institution’s stance in a public statement.
He remarked, “Over the course of the past week, the federal government has taken several actions following Harvard’s refusal to comply with its illegal demands.”
Garber further noted that the university had officially launched legal action to block the halt in funding, describing the government’s actions as both "unlawful" and an overreach of federal powers.
The legal complaint accuses the Trump administration of breaching constitutional protections, specifically the First Amendment, as well as flouting national laws and procedural rules.
It contends, “The Government wielded the threat of withholding federal funds in an attempt to coerce Harvard to conform with the Government’s preferred mix of viewpoints and ideologies.”
Harvard has emerged as the first prominent academic institution to openly challenge the administration’s new mandates, which officials claim are designed to address antisemitism—particularly in the wake of student demonstrations criticizing Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza region.
Additionally, the administration is intensifying its scrutiny of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, which it has labeled as “illegal and immoral discrimination.”
Despite the administration's stated intention to fight antisemitism, Garber emphasized that, as both a Jewish individual and an American citizen, he is fully aware that there are “valid concerns” regarding the growing threat of antisemitism.
