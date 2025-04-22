War Update: 165 Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours, Most In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As many as 165 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine on April 21, with the highest number recorded in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in its 08:00 operational update published on Facebook on Tuesday, April 22, according to Ukrinform.

According to the update, the occupiers carried out one missile strike and 137 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory, launching three missiles and dropping 253 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they deployed 2,651 kamikaze drones and conducted 5,832 attacks on Ukrainian military positions and settlements, including 122 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of the following settlements: Marinka, Krasnopillia, Vysoke, Mala Rybnytsia, Myropilske, Prokhody, Studenok, and Uhroidy in the Sumy region; Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Muravka, Novodarivka, and Dachne in the Donetsk region; Malynivka, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoiakovlivka, and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck ten enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment concentration areas, two command posts, and six artillery systems.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched two assaults near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 25 times, trying to advance near Nove, Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Novyi Myr and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions twice in the areas of Verkhniokamianske and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four clashes were recorded near Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Markove, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched 23 attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 61 enemy assaults and offensive actions near Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhyi Yar, Vodiane Druhe, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Tarasivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, and toward Oleksandropil, Novopavlivka, and Berezivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 19 times near Kostiantynopil, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, Novosilka, Rozlyv, and toward Odradne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults toward Stepove and Novodanylivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy conducted two unsuccessful offensive operations.

No active offensive actions by Russian forces were recorded in the Kharkiv and Huliaipole sectors.

In the Kursk sector, 21 combat engagements took place in the past 24 hours. The Russian army carried out 27 airstrikes, dropped 45 guided bombs, and conducted 336 artillery strikes, including eight strikes using MLRS.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces