Six Homes, Countryside Resort Complex Damaged In Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv Region

In the Bucha district, Kyiv region, six private homes and a countryside resort complex were damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He said that on the night of April 21-22, air defense forces were active in the Kyiv region, successfully intercepting several targets.

There were no civilian casualties, and no critical infrastructure was hit, Kalashnyk said.

In the Bucha district, six private houses, four vehicles, three outbuildings, and three garages sustained damage.

A fire also broke out at a construction site. It has since been extinguished. A building belonging to a countryside resort complex was damaged in the attack.

All emergency services are continuing to document and eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack, the regional governor said.