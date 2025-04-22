403
Infinix Introduces Its Mammoth Phone With India's Tiniest Billboards, Conceptualised By SW Network
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 22, 2025: SW Network, an integrated advertising agency, in collaboration with Flipkart Tech, has launched a new campaign for smartphone brand Infinix, using an unconventional outdoor format. Announcing key features of Infinix Note 50s 5G+ by tapping into hyperlocal touchpoints, the campaign introduced India's tiniest billboards. These miniature billboards carried sharp, cheeky messages aimed at cutting through advertising fatigue and highlighted the phone's features, such as a Sony camera sensor, slimmest-in-class curved display, and a 144Hz refresh rate, placed across areas in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
The campaign quickly found its way to social media feeds, with creators, meme pages, Twitter personalities, and LinkedIn voices jumping in to celebrate the clever, low-footprint execution.
Speaking about the campaign, the leadership at Flipkart, said,“We needed an innovative way to deliver our message of category innovation. The brand was banking on investing in features and questioning the noise. These tiny ads turned out to be a huge success. I won't be surprised if other brands follow suit.”
Raghav Bagai, Co-founder, SW Network, added,“At SW Network, our approach is always to cut through clutter with ideas that feel fresh, contextually sharp, and culturally relevant. These tiny ads proved that sometimes, going small makes the biggest impact.”
The campaign was extended by placing people with placards in front of huge billboards of rival brands, reinforcing its message. The campaign highlights how creative simplicity, backed by sharp brand storytelling, can turn an unexpected format into a national conversation.
About SW Network:
SW Network is an integrated advertising agency built to deliver impact-driven, full-funnel marketing solutions. With specialized verticals across creative, production, performance marketing, and influencer networks, the agency ensures brands experience cohesive, insight-led, and value-first campaigns.
Headquartered in Delhi with offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru, SW Network partners with ambitious brands to create work that resonates with audiences, delivers measurable business outcomes, and shapes meaningful conversations.
