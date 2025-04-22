403
Oakfarm College Joins Fastercapital's Launchup Program To Transform Education In Africa
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Oakfarm College, led by CEO Prof. Peter Okoth, has officially joined the FasterCapital LaunchUp program, aiming to revolutionize online education in Kenya and across Africa. With a focus on bridging the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application, Oakfarm offers deeply researched, practical courses designed to empower students and combat the high youth unemployment rate in the region. Their innovative approach includes online Q&A sessions with industry experts and a unique concept called 'Race 4 Globalization,' which equips learners with skills applicable on a global scale.
FasterCapital expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration. Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO at FasterCapital, stated,“We believe in Oakfarm's vision to provide meaningful education that not only informs but transforms. By supporting their mission, we aim to nurture a new generation of entrepreneurs capable of driving economic growth and innovation in their communities.” With the support of FasterCapital, Oakfarm College is set to expand its reach, providing vital resources and funding for aspiring business leaders throughout Africa.
Prof. Peter Okoth commented on the partnership, saying,“Joining the LaunchUp program is a significant milestone for us. It not only provides us with the funding we need to expand our offerings but also connects us with a network of mentors and resources that will help us better serve our students. Together, we can create a brighter future for young entrepreneurs in Africa.”
The LaunchUp program by FasterCapital is designed to support startups through funding, mentorship, and a global network of partners. It focuses on helping entrepreneurs develop their business ideas, refine their strategies, and access crucial resources needed for growth. With the support of FasterCapital, Oakfarm College is set to expand its reach, providing vital resources and funding for aspiring business leaders throughout Africa.
