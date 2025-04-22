QIIB Net Profit Surges 6.3% To QR356.4M In Q1 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Board of Directors at QIIB, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al-Thani, announced the bank's financial results for the first quarter that ended on March 31, 2025.

The results reflect solid performance and encouraging financial and operational outcomes, further strengthening the bank's position within Qatar's banking sector.

As of the end of Q1, 2025, QIIB reported a net profit of QR356.4m, compared to QR335.2m for the same period in 2024, representing year-on-year growth of 6.3%.

Following a Board meeting convened to review the bank's Q1 2025 performance, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani said,“The results for the first quarter of 2025 reaffirm the success of the strategy set by the Board of Directors and demonstrate the cooperation, flexibility, and efficiency with which our team executed it -aligned with evolving market dynamics and available opportunities.”

He noted,“QIIB has maintained a steady and balanced growth trajectory, supported by the favourable business climate in Qatar-marked by abundant and attractive opportunities made possible through the country's economic stability and the wise policies under the leadership and guidance of H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar.”

“The bank remains committed to advancing its plans, infrastructure, and digital capabilities to stay ahead of global shifts in the banking industry, ensuring the delivery of more efficient and innovative services to our customers. Furthermore, the significant progress we have made in our digital transformation has become a cornerstone of the bank's operational strength.”

He explained:“The trust that QIIB receives from its customers, partners, rating agencies, and international institutions serves as a driving force for us to move forward with implementing our future plans and strengthening the bank's position both locally and internationally.

“We remain focused on executing our strategy, which aims to contribute to development through financing strategic projects, as well as supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, which we view as key drivers of sustainable development.”

Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani concluded his statement by saying,“The bank's success is a direct result of the collective efforts of the Board of Directors, the executive management, and all employees, who deserve our deepest appreciation and gratitude for their unwavering dedication and commitment. We encourage everyone to continue along this path to achieve even greater results and accomplishments.”

QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdulbasit Ahmad Al-Shaibei, elaborated on the bank's results for the first quarter, stating:“Net operating income reached QR505m by the end of the first quarter, compared to QR470m at the end of Q1 2024, reflecting a 7.4% growth. The bank also continued to enhance its operational efficiency, which contributed to reducing the cost-to-income ratio to 19.1%, one of the most impressive ratios within the Qatari banking sector.

“Additionally, the ratio of non-performing financing assets reduced to 2.9% compared to 3.2% at the end of Q1 2024,while non-performing financing assets coverage ratio increased to 106%,underscoring the high quality of the bank's financing portfolio.”

He continued:“The total assets of QIIB reached to QR59.3bn in Q1 2025. Financing assets reached to QR39.9bn by the end of Q1 2025 compared to QR37.5bn by the end of Q1 2024, reflecting a 6.4% growth, while customer deposits reached to QR42.3bn compared to the same period in 2024 which was QR39.7bn, reflecting a 6.6% growth.”

He noted,“The capital adequacy ratio (Basel III) stood at 19.94% by the end of the first quarter, representing a robust and commendable ratio that exceeds regulatory requirements.”

Dr Al-Shaibei continued:“These results affirm that QIIB has delivered strong operational and financial performance in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the strength of its financial position and the agility of its performance in a highly competitive environment. We remain committed to efficiently executing our phased and strategic plans to deliver optimal outcomes for our customers and shareholders.”

He said,“We are actively working to strengthen our financial position, having exceeded expectations by adopting an approach focused on enhancing operational efficiency. Key to this approach is the continued implementation of our digital transformation plans, increasing reliance on digital channels."